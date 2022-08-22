Man Utd stun Liverpool

An unrecognisable Manchester United performance of class and intensity saw goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford earn a deserved 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford, yesterday.
United had endured a week of intense criticism after their 4-0 hammering at Brentford last weekend, but responded in style to leapfrog Jurgen Klopp’s side and earn a first league win over their bitter rivals since March 2018, and Erik ten Hag’s first as United manager.
Whether a one-off or not, this was a different United. They had rattled their visitors even before Sancho (16’) was given time to turn onto his left foot in the box and fire past an unsighted Alisson, and David de Gea did not have a save to make before the break.
Instead, United kept up their early promise and doubled their advantage eight minutes into the second period, when half-time arrival Anthony Martial set Rashford (53’) free to beat Alisson at his near post.
The visitors did finally rally to pull a goal back with 10 minutes remaining, as Mohamed Salah (81’) became the first player in Liverpool’s history to score 10 goals against United when he nodded home the rebound from Fabio Carvalho’s shot.
But the hosts’ night of dogged defending continued and saw them through to a first win of the season, full of the statement of intent Erik ten Hag had been looking for from his new side.
“We can talk about tactics but it’s all about attitude,” the victorious manager told Sky Sports after full-time. “There was communication, fight spiriting and then you can see what they can achieve.
“I wanted a different approach and a different attitude and that is what they brought on the pitch. It is only a start. We can play with much more composure and much more danger. Be a team, and have a good spirit and that is what we saw today.”