BERTRAM BLACKMAN, manager of the Team TTO squad that splashed into action at the 35th Carifta Swimming Championships that concluded last Tuesday, praised the small squad’s dedication and determination.
Originally a 12-swimmer squad, the group suffered a couple of withdrawals after team ratification, reducing it to ten, the country’s smallest representation at a Carifta swim competition in over two decades. The open water contingent was also reduced to six from an original seven.
And while the small number virtually eliminated Team TTO from making a charge at the team championship title, it didn’t prevent the squad from punching above its weight in terms of medals and personal bests.
The ten swimmers, led by Blackman’s son, the two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Swimmer of the Year Nikoli, earned 35 medals (11 gold, 11 silver, 13 bronze) over the course of the four-day pool competition at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Christchurch, Barbados. They placed fifth in the medal count and fifth in the points standings - the metric used to determine the champion team — with 575 points
They also added two silver in the open water 5k segment that was staged at the popular Southside beach at Carlisle Bay.
In comparison, TTO earned 43 medals (17 gold, 12 silver, 14 bronze) and scored 676 points with a 35-member squad in placing third in both categories the last time they attended Carifta back in 2019.
Nine of the ten swimmers this time came away with medals, including Marcus Alexander (Boys 11-12: one bronze -relay), Alejandro Agard (Boys 11-12: one gold, two bronze -individual; three bronze — relay), Zachary Anthony (Boys 13-14: 1 gold three silver individual; four bronze — relays); Liam Carrington ( Boys 13-14: one silver, one bronze; four bronze — relays), Liam Roberts (Boys 13-14: one silver two bronze; four bronze — relays), Nikoli Blackman (Boys 15-17: four gold, two silver, three bronze — individual; three gold one silver — relays), Johann-Matthew Matamoro (two silver — individual; three gold, one silver-relays), Aaron Stuart (three golds, one silver — relays) and Zarek Wilson (two gold, one silver, one bronze — individual; three gold, one silver — relays).
“My feeling is that the kids performed exceptionally, they were proud they stuck to the task and rose to the occasion,” Blackman said.
“When we had our discussion, we were speaking to the kids and (given the small size of the team) I indicated we can’t win this damn thing. So we took that off the table.”
Blackman said the emphasis was then placed on achieving the objectives they could attain,including making as many finals as possible; achieving several best times and ultimately seeking as many medal-winning performances as possible.
“Those are things that set us apart in this meet. We got the medals and the PBs and the kids did it because they showed an attitude of winners,” said Blackman.
Blackman said Team TTO also had two Team TTO Boys 11-12 swimmers who — in compliance with the Carifta rules were allowed to step up to assist the Boys 13-14 relays - and they produced four out of four medal-winning swims.
“It also meant the three Boys 13-14 proper had to step up and give these guys a lead to work with so we could end up on the podium. And they did just that...That really showed a lot of heart and fight by all of them at the end of the day.”
Blackman said several of the swimmers on this squad had already qualified for the June 2-5 Pan Am Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships and the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) scheduled to splash off in the middle of June.
“I believe these swimmers here will form the nucleus of those teams and we are hoping for some additional swimmers to come on to build it up to probably 15-20,” the manager said.