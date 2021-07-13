Managing expectations

While expectations are high following the Test debut of Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales last month, the teenager is focussed on improving his game ahead of the next West Indies home series against Pakistan next month.
Seales impressed all with his pace and consistency in his debut Test against South Africa when he picked up three wickets for 75 runs. He followed up with figures of 1/44 and 1/34 in the second Test however the hosts lost the series 2-0.
The right-arm pacer entered the Test arena having only played a solitary first-class match however he said he would have learned a lot in his first two matches and will be looking to improve his game before re-joining the West Indies team ahead of their two-Test series against Pakistan.
As for the lessons he would have taken away from his debut series, Seales said that being patient is key at that level.
“From the South Africa series, I learnt to be patient for longer periods than I used to and to be more consistent in terms of my plans,” he explained.
Heading into his second Test, Seales admitted that he was starting to feel the weight of expectations with everyone from skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and head coach Phil Simmons to the commentators, and even the South African pacer Lungi Ngidi talking about his debut game.
Brathwaite said the T&T fast-bowler is “a special talent” while Ngidi said the teenage looked dangerous and is an exciting prospect for West Indies cricket going forward.
Despite what was being said of him, Seales said he didn’t feel any additional pressure in the dressing room. “After the first game, I felt a bit of expectations,” Seales admitted, “(but) I wasn’t feeling any pressure from my teammates or the coaching staff.”
“The pressure came from myself because I wanted to perform good again for the team,” the 19-year-old explained. “At a point in the second game, I was thinking about where I’d get a wicket for the team seeing that I got three on debut. So, I dealt with all the expectations by speaking to coach and he told me to relax and just continue to enjoy it and that’s when I got a wicket,” he added.
Looking ahead to the next series, Seales is working on a few things, but one area of focus is his conditioning. Although he showed little signs of tiring or fatigue in his first two Tests, Seales, who joined the T&T Red Force training sessions last week, said he wants to improve his fitness and stamina with a focus on perhaps getting a couple of longer spells at the highest levels.
On debut, Seales was initially used in five over spells and bowled a total of 21 overs. In the second Test Seales bowled 19 overs in the first innings 11 in the second.
“I’ve been preparing for the Pakistan series by doing more running, working on my fitness along with gym work to remain strong during the Test match and bowling long spells in training to condition my body for the games,” Seales concluded.
The first Test against Pakistan bowls off on August 12 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.