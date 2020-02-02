Well, no treble this year.
Four years ago the historic triumph of the Shimron Hetmyer-led team at the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh got the ball rolling towards an unprecedented hat-trick of global titles, a feat completed on the same celebratory night in Kolkata when the senior West Indies women and then the men lifted the International Cricket Council’s T20 trophies under the lights of the Eden Gardens Stadium.
Now with Kimani Melius’ side having let their championship chances literally slip through their fingers in last Wednesday’s quarter-final against New Zealand, it’s now left to be seen how the T20 squads will fare when the women seek to reclaim the prize in the tournament getting underway in less than three weeks’ time while the men defend the crown at the end of the year.
Both tournaments are to be played in Australia with the finals, at the huge Melbourne Cricket Ground, set for March 8 and November 15.
Let me acknowledge immediately that, as disappointing as it was to see the regional side failing to finish off the young Black Caps from the position of 153 for eight in pursuit of 239, their performances leading up and including most of that critical quarter-final were a pleasant revelation to someone like myself who was completely ignorant of the potential in this side.
To defeat Australia for the first time ever at Under-19 World Cup level and then comfortably get past England at the group stage was outstanding. Following that up with the expected demolition of newcomers Nigeria gave them the look of champions going into that duel with the New Zealanders, and until those critical errors in the field which allowed the ninth-wicket pair of Kristian Clarke and Joey Field to take their team home in an unbroken 89-run stand with two balls of the match to spare, everything was pointing to a place in the last four at the very least.
But it’s all over now and yes, the skirmishes for the minor placings may offer a bit of consolation. Now though the challenge is to ensure the enormous potential and considerable talent displayed by so many of these young men are properly harnessed for the good of West Indies cricket.
From pacers Jayden Seales (highlighted in these pages yesterday as the sports star of the month) and Joshua John to all-rounders Nyeem Young and Matthew Patrick to middle-order batsmen Kevlon Anderson and Kirk McKenzie we can see ability in abundance. Others in the squad might overtake them on the developmental ladder but it can only be hoped that these players, and all others who aspire to the highest levels of the sport, are given every opportunity to scale those heights.
Of course it is unreasonable to think that the majority will make the transition successfully to the senior ranks. That hardly ever happens. Some countries have much better systems and structures which allow for an automatic pathway. Yet even then players who appeared destined for greatness fall away for any number of reasons. So let’s not get carried away with the belief that what we have seen so far in this tournament automatically heralds a bright new dawn for West Indies cricket.
Take the successful 2016 team as an example. Of that squad, only Hetmyer, pacer Alzarri Joseph and all-rounder Keemo Paul have made a swift transition to the senior ranks. And just to emphasise how this situation goes across the board, of the defending champion Indian team that they defeated in the low-scoring final in Dhaka, only the trio of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Washington Sundar and seamer Khaleel Ahmed have attained senior representative level in what is admittedly a much more competitive environment.
For all that, it is enormously encouraging to see so many of our players raising the eyebrows of a global audience, including onlookers from the region like myself who barely took notice on the domestic front.
At the risk of sounding parochial, to see Seales and James coming in off longish runs and creating considerable problems with their pace and bounce harkens back to the days when Ian Bishop and Tony Gray shared the new ball for Trinidad and Tobago (with Nigel Francis, a decent pacer in his own right, in support).
It would surely be helpful for the up-and-coming pacers to benefit from the mentoring of that tandem. Even if one is busy as a globe-trotting international commentator on the game, the other should be naturally more accessible as chairman of selectors on the local scene.
So as the sting of the quarter-final loss begins to subside, let’s take comfort in appreciating that the conveyor belt of cricketing talent in the West Indies has never really stopped working. It’s just that many of us fell down on the job in managing that talent effectively.