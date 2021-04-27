Mansano honoured by Rotary Club

Joseph Mansano

SELFLESS SERVICE: Joseph Mansano

Table tennis stalwart Joseph Mansano recently received a Rotary honour.

The Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) was bestowed by the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain (RCCPOS) as part of its vocational service initiative to honour persons who have provided meritorious service.

Club president Neil Selman said: “Joe’s selfless service over the past 20 years in the field of table tennis, and his continued work within the Patna & River Estate Community are well deserved of recognition. We opted to present this gentleman with a Paul Harris Fellow as a way of saying thank you.

“The vocation service distinction was created to recognise vocational excellence and to honour individuals for significant advancement in their vocational field. It is also designed to inspire further enthusiasm and to give added reward to exceptional achievers. We believe that it also sets an example to others, particularly youth, to strive for vocational excellence for the benefit of their discipline and communities,” Selman explained.

The event was supported by the Patna/River Estate Community Council. Ferdinand McIntosh, Council President celebrated Joe’s contribution.

“Joe is from a breed of people past and present who seem to have community service in their DNA. Community service is the blood that pumps from the hearts of commitment to the body of our community. Mr Mansano is the first officer (of the Council) to receive a PHF from a Rotary Club, and he continues not only to play table tennis but also assist our children, youths and young adults in learning the art of table tennis.”

Ann Marie Noel, past representative of the Ministry of Community Development, also offered words of praise.

“During the past eighteen years working with Community Development, I have known Mr Mansano. He is part and parcel of the Patna/River Estate Community and Community Council. He served in many positions including welfare and youth officer. Whatever office Mr Mansano holds, he is committed. He performs his role with excellence.”

Mansano started playing table tennis more than 40 years ago, in England. Upon his return to Trinidad, he continued participating in the sport with clubs like Wolves and Tarantulas.

Mansano went on to volunteer as umpire, historian and coach. He formed two table tennis clubs to assist with the further training and development of youths--Tarantulas in Patna and the Carenage Blasters Table Tennis Club. And in 2009, Mansano prepared and presented a DVD on the history of table tennis from 1944 onwards.

Mansano still plays table tennis every Sunday at the Patna/River Estate Community Centre. He is a founding member who continues to assist in managing the community centre and deals with many of the venue’s plumbing issues. At 82, Mansano is the Council’s youth officer.

Mansano is the product of two educators. His father, Augustine Eugene Mansano was headmaster at Granville RC in the 1950s, while his mother, Elsa Mansano served as a monitor teacher at St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain. Though Joe is not a teacher by profession, his life is a classroom.

“I will continue in my normal way to give service above self, here and also all over the world. My vision is that with table tennis, it teaches you to live a proper and well-coordinated or organised life, not only as a youth but also in your old age.

“As one of my favourite calypsonians, Sparrow sang, ‘age is just a number’; and as long as you have life and strength, faith in yourself and faith in God,” Mansano ended, “you can work wonders.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GAME ON

GAME ON

Despite the recent global surge in Covid-19 infections, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been given the green light for the 2021 edition of the tournament, to be played in its entirety at Warner Park, in St Kitts, from August 28 with fans finally being allowed back.

Mansano honoured by Rotary Club

Mansano honoured by Rotary Club

Table tennis stalwart Joseph Mansano recently received a Rotary honour.

The Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) was bestowed by the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain (RCCPOS) as part of its vocational service initiative to honour persons who have provided meritorious service.

Hetmyer half-century fails to prevent one-run loss

Hetmyer half-century fails to prevent one-run loss

Shimron Hetmyer’s rapid half-century went in vain as Delhi Capitals agonisingly missed out in a compelling run chase, going down by a single run to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), at the Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, yesterday.

Benjamin clocks 100 best

Benjamin clocks 100 best

Kion Benjamin clocked a personal best 10.47 seconds to seize silver in the men’s 100 metres dash at the Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays in Illinois, USA, last Friday. The University of Minnesota freshman was also on show in the 200, finishing fourth in a wind-aided 20.92.

A morality all its own

A morality all its own

Just for a day, I’d like to be a literal bubble in the Indian Premier League.

I want to float around the team hotels, those so-called bio-secure places to hear what the players really think about playing cricket in a country where Covid-19 is running amok.

Football frustration

Football frustration

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s normalisation committee is under fire again over money owed to coaches and technical staff.

Yesterday, president of the National Coaches Association of Trinidad and Tobago Jefferson George spoke out about the current state of affairs.