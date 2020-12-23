Marathon man

BRAZILIAN MARIVALDO walks 60 kilometres to every Sport home game. It won the 48-year-old the FIFA Fan Award.
The Brazilian lost it upon hearing his name. While English defender Lucy Bronze and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski took the coveted award for top female and male awards at the FIFA’s Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020, an ordinary Brazilian captured the FIFA Fan Award.
When passion is involved, almost anything is possible. This is regularly demonstrated by Marivaldo Francisco Da Silva, who literally shows the lengths he will go to for his beloved Sport Club Do Recife. Like many die-hard Sport fans, Marivaldo never misses a game. The only snag is that 64 kilometres separate Pombos, where he lives, and Ilha do Retiro, where the stadium is. Marivaldo’s solution is to walk it, despite the journey talking almost 11 hours.
“It’s a personal choice,” he told FIFA Sport’s official website. “I like it and I feel good. A lot of people mistakenly think it’s because of a promise or something like that, but that’s not the case. I do it naturally. I leave home in the morning and arrive here at night.
“Sometimes I head off the day before the game to be able to spend time at the club, watch other disciplines in action or just breathe the air here, which is very good. People say I’m crazy, but I do it for pleasure and don’t feel any tiredness.”
His story went viral following his nomination for the FIFA Fan Award 2020, alongside Scottish philanthropist James Anderson and Colombian fans.
“This nomination means everything to me, much more than I imagined,” he told Radio Folha. “Although, even without it, I’d head off to Ilha do Retiro with the utmost pleasure, as Sport is my reason for living.
“I dedicate this nomination to all the people who have accompanied or supported me on my walks to Ilha do Retiro, where everyone gives me the warmest possible welcome. I have no words to describe what that means to me.”
It got even better when he actually won.
“I’d prepared myself all week to stay calm, but suddenly I heard my name announced as one of the finalists – Marivaldo at the FIFA Awards – and I lost it,” an ecstatic Marivaldo told FIFA.com shortly after winning the FIFA Fan Award. “I wanted to jump, scream, go wild! I could hear people yelling at me to stay calm.
“I was still getting myself together when they announced me as the winner, so I didn’t hear it. But then [the Sport staff] were telling me I’d won and I looked back at the computer and saw Ruud Gullit saying my name. My name! I lost it again. I was blown away with emotion. I burst out crying. I was so, so happy. Thank God, thank God. I couldn’t believe it was happening to me.I still can’t believe it. Am I dreaming? I keep thinking I am going to wake up. Please tell me this is all true?”
After reassuring Marivaldo that he’s been crowned at The Best FIFA Football Awards™, he was asked how his love of sport, and marathoning to their matches, had begun.
“I’ve been Sport ever since my mother gave birth to me,” he said. “I’ve always gone to the games. I used to live in Olinda and walk to the game from there, but it only took three hours.
“I live with my mother, she’s my everything. Twelve years ago she said her dream was to live out her life in Pombos, so off we went.
“I still went to all the games. I got a bus or sometimes got a lift. But in 2016 I lost my job. We’re very poor, I didn’t have the money for bus fares.
“My life is my mother and Sport Club do Recife. So I prayed to God. I came away thinking, ‘you’re healthy, you have two legs, the right frame of mind.’
“So at the start of 2017 I started walking to games. I have a drawstring bag. I take a raincoat for the rain, a cap for the sun. I take water and a couple of biscuits. It’s 60 kilometres. It takes me about ten-and-a-half hours.
“I’ve never had the money for match tickets, but God has always looked out for me and I have never missed a single match. There’s always been someone offering to buy me a ticket, a guardian angel. I don’t have words for people’s generosity.”