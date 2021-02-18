Marathon pillar falls

Lynette “Granny” Luces has died. The famous marathon runner was 93.
Granny Luces was a fixture at the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM). She completed the 26.2-mile race 17 times between 1985 and 2008. Her fastest run came in 1988, the then 60-year-old getting home in four hours, 25 minutes, 54 seconds.
TTIM chairperson Diane Henderson told the Express that Luces made an invaluable contribution to the T&T Marathon.
“First of all, condolences to the family and close friends. Granny Luces was integral in the whole support that came to the Marathon finish line and lined the entire route.
Everybody who went to the finish line would wait for Granny to finish before heading home. That was like the back door to the race. She was famous for that.”
Granny Luces was immortalised in song by calypsonian De Alberto (Winston Albert) in his 1986 hit “Granny Luces (is the best)”.
“Ah fraid Granny, Ah fraid Granny, Ah fraid Granny pass me on the highway … Granny Luces is the best, Granny who? Granny Lu, Granny Luces is the best by test.”
The fear of losing to Granny spurred on many participants in the annual T&T Marathon.
“Many men didn’t want to be behind her,” said Henderson. “They fought to make sure they finished ahead of Granny.
“She was a staple name in the line-up,” the TTIM chairperson continued. “Just her presence contributed to what the marathon was about. The way she persevered, continued to compete and finished consistently meant a lot. Granny was consistent with her performances which showed her sustained training.”
Henderson also shared a personal story about Granny’s impact.
“When my mother, Joyce Henderson started to run, at about 70, she competed with Granny Luces, and they had a great camaraderie. My mother is about eight or nine months younger than Granny. She was an inspiration to my mother and others even though they were the same age.
“Granny Luces brought a lot to all age groups,” Henderson ended, “and was definitely a staple and a pillar in the T&T Marathon all the years she was around.”