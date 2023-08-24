Marcano fails to reach ‘pro’ quarters

REECE MARCANO fought gallantly before going down in the round of 16 of the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton International yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.
After beating two of his T&T compatriots when this country’s fifth-ever Badminton World Federation-sanctioned competition served off the day before, the runner-up in this country’s National Championships was defeated 21-16, 21-12 by American Mark Alcala, who is ranked 154th in the world and seeded fourth.
Four players from the host country were down to battle last night for places in today’s women’s quarter-finals.
National champ Chequeda De Boulet, this country’s world-ranked (#258) female, brushed aside compatriot Destiny Rattan 21-13, 21-11 on Wednesday night to move into the last 16.
Sidney Morris advanced without having to pick up a racquet, as 19-time national squash champ Rhea Khan withdrew in favour of the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championships in Cayman Islands.
Amara Urquhart, crowned CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Under-17 champ at the same venue on Sunday, crushed Jessica Khan 21-3, 21-3.
And in another all-T&T encounter, Amara Joachim earned the other ticket with a 21-16, 21-5 triumph over CAREBACO Under-15 champ Tenniya Tobias.
Five-time national champ Nekeisha Blake drew the No. 7 seed and went down 21-8, 21-8 against the 144th-ranked No. 7 seed Maria Zambrano of Ecuador.
Janiah Boodoosingh was beaten 21-7, 21-4 by Judith Mair, an Italian who is ranked #134 and seeded sixth, and fifth-Canadian Eliana Zhang (#126) took down Danyelle Barnes 21-5, 21-5.
The top two seeds also faced T&T players and marched into the last 16.
The 105th-ranked Fernanda Rivva of Peru was a 21-4, 21-1 winner over Jael Calliste, while Vanessa Garcia, the highest ranked player in the tournament at No. 78 in the world, allowed Kevi-Ann Quanima only one point.
Her fellow Spaniard Luis Ramon Garrido (#248) shook up the men’s draw when he stunned the 81st-ranked top seed Fabian Roth of Germany 21-7, 21-17 yesterday to reach today’s quarters.
First serve today in 3 p.m. and the tournament, which involves 37 world-ranked players, will conclude with the singles, doubles and mixed doubles finals on Sunday.