Marcano represents at Winter Games ceremony

TEAM TTO’s brakeman André Marcano will be the flagbearer when the 2022 Winter Olympic Games’ opening ceremony comes off this morning from 8 a.m. (TT time) at the Bird’s Nest in Beijing, China.
The Games run from today until February 20.
Marcano, a former Queen’s Royal College student and a professional track and field sprinter who made the transition to bobsleigh, is one member of the two-man TTO bobsleigh team at the Games, a squad whose other member is UK-based Axel Brown.
The decision to select Marcano as flagbearer fell to TTO’s chef de mission Lovie Santana.
Brown, a former Great Britain bobsleigh member who is the current pilot of the team, earned the right to represent this country through his mother’s Trinibago parentage.
Also Team TTO’s new reserve Shaqeel John who arrived yesterday in China to replace the original reserve, former Olympic hurdler Mikel Thomas, who had to withdraw due to illness.
Marcano, whose childhood dream was always to represent TTO at an Olympic Games, reacted proudly to this latest news.
“When I found out that I was selected to carry my country’s flag at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, I stood there in awe and disbelief because I was not expecting to hold this honour and privilege. Being able to qualify and represent your country at the Olympics is an honour, but to carry your country’s flag at the Olympics is an unforgettable experience. Team TTO, I will carry the flag with a great source of pride and responsibility,” Marcano stated.
Marcano has personal bests of 6.73 secs in the 60m, 10.34 seconds in the 100m and still competes as a professional sprinter, primarily in the United States.
Marcano—who majored in Mathematics with a minor in Biology at the undergraduate level and most recently received a master’s degree in Exercise Physiology and Sports Nutrition both from Long Island University (Brooklyn, NY, USA)—currently serves as a Physical Education teacher at Vanguard High School in (New York, NY, USA) and spends his down time listening to music (mainly soca and dancehall) or binging on Netflix.
Team TTO’s participation in Beijing breaks a 20-year barren spell for this country at the Winter edition of the Olympics.
Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis has paid tribute to the original Trinidad and Tobago Bobsled and Skeleton Federation official,
Gregory Sun, who established the local federation in 1992 and whom he said built the foundation for team TTO.
Sun competed in three Winter Olympics, in the men’s bobsleigh, the last occasion being the 2002 edition in Salt Lake City, Utah, when he combined with Errol Aguillera. In the previous two Winter Games at Lillehammer, Norway, in 1994 and Nagano, Japan, in 1998, Sun teamed up with Curtis Harry.
Lewis had also commended Brown for his willingness to collaborate with the TTOC and be guided by the Team TTO’s chef de mission for the Games Santana, and the team’s Covid-19 Liaison Officer (CLO) Rheeza Grant, also accompanying the team to Beijing. The pair served in those same roles for TTO’s Olympic delegation at last year’s Tokyo2020 Summer Games.
Marcano and Brown will have opportunities for training sessions from February 10-12 while the bobsleigh competition for the TTO athletes gets underway on February 14-15 at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, the first sliding track built in China. The competition length of the track is 1,615 metres with a maximum gradient of 18 per cent and 16 curves.