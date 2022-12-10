March 18 elections

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) delegates have made a decision that fresh elections will be held a day after the term of the FIFA-imposed Normalisation Committee (NC) ends.
Having voted to have new TTFA executive elections on March 18, 2023, delegates now wait for the Normalisation Committee to ratify that decision. The TTFA held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) yesterday at the Home of Football, Couva, where the majority of the 20 delegates voted on a set date for new elections. Four voted again and two abstained. Also attending the meeting were members of the NC, including chairman Robert Hadad, as well as Amiel Mohammed, acting TTFA general secretary.
“I was shocked that four voted against,” stated Eastern Football Association president and TTFA delegate Kieron Edwards, who chose not to reveal names.
Edwards stated that delegates hoped that regional and international bodies Concacaf and FIFA, via the Normalisation Committee, recognise that the democratic process has been followed, and accede to the wishes of the membership of the Football Association.
“The request was placed to the Normalisation Committee. So they now have to do the needful in terms of taking it to FIFA and CONCACAF, and letting them know what would have transpired at the duly constituted meeting of the membership,” Edwards told the Sunday Express.
Concerned over debt
“The election was called by a constituted meeting of the membership and it is a request that should and must be followed to ensure democracy in Trinidad and Tobago football,” Edwards added.
“There are set guidelines in which they should send out information and get the electoral committee together. The membership is waiting and hopeful that they would do the right thing.”
International football governing body FIFA took over the operations of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association in March 2020, citing concern over the spiralling debt of the Association and the threat of insolvency. The then TTFA executive run by former president William Wallace was dissolved and the Normalisation Committee, chaired by local businessman Hadad, was installed. Following a year’s extension to its original two-year term, the NC is due to demit office in three months.
Edwards argued that the Normalisation Committee was set up in Trinidad and Tobago primarily due to a debt issue and now that the debt issue is being addressed, it is the duty of the NC to prepare the way for a new executive to take over when its official term ends on March 17, 2023.
“There was never an issue in terms of if our elections were fair or our structure was in place. It was an issue of debt,” stated Edwards. “We can’t now fix the debt and do away with the democracy in our football and our constitution. We need to be guarded against that. We need to be careful.”