Martin, La Borde win in Ste Madeleine

Elise La Borde won the Ladies division of the 2022 Ste Madeleine Open Golf Championship held recently at Usine, Ste Madeleine,
And 2022 T&T Open Golf champion Ben Martin added another title when he staved off a fierce fightback from Chris Richards Snr to claim the Professional Flight by one stroke.
Richards shot a final day 65, with Martin’s 68 enough to secure the victory in the three-day tournament.
Adam Montano finished in third place with a final-day 75.
In the Championship Division, Chris Richards Jr shot 73 to finish two shots ahead of Adrian Norford (71).
Dave Rajkumar was a further shot behind in third place.
Durance Williams won the 1st Flight, while Roger Williams enjoyed a two-stroke victory in the 2nd Flight, and Dwayne Ramlal took the 3rd Flight title.
La Borde (163) won her first Ladies’ title at the senior level and was trailed by Jada Charles (176) and Camille Roopnarine (208).