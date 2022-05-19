Martin, La Borde win in Ste Madeleine

Elise La Borde won the Ladies division of the 2022 Ste Madeleine Open Golf Championship held recently at Usine, Ste Madeleine,

And 2022 T&T Open Golf champion Ben Martin added another title when he staved off a fierce fightback from Chris Richards Snr to claim the Professional Flight by one stroke.

Richards shot a final day 65, with Martin’s 68 enough to secure the victory in the three-day tournament.

Adam Montano finished in third place with a final-day 75.

In the Championship Division, Chris Richards Jr shot 73 to finish two shots ahead of Adrian Norford (71).

Dave Rajkumar was a further shot behind in third place.

Durance Williams won the 1st Flight, while Roger Williams enjoyed a two-stroke victory in the 2nd Flight, and Dwayne Ramlal took the 3rd Flight title.

La Borde (163) won her first Ladies’ title at the senior level and was trailed by Jada Charles (176) and Camille Roopnarine (208).

Female refs for Qatar W/Cup

Female referees will make World Cup history this year by working games at a major men’s tournament for the first time in Qatar.

Three female referees and three female assistant referees were announced yesterday by FIFA among 129 officials selected for World Cup duty, including one man who caused controversy when refereeing a chaotic African Cup of Nations game in January while suffering with heatstroke.

No All-Sectors, Sando netball in 2022

THE Courts All-Sector Netball League and the huge San Fernando Netball League, both island-wide competitions, will not have a 2022 season.

But there is hope in Tobago, where the Tobago Netball League hopes to have maybe a scaled-down version before the year ends, although finances are a major issue.

The impressive Diego Martin Sporting Complex made its first-class debut yesterday. And Kiera…