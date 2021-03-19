Martin surges to lead after day 2 in T&T Open

BEN MARTIN fired a four under-par 68 to shoot to the top of the leaderboard in the professional division as the 113th Trinidad and Tobago Open Golf Championship continued yesterday at the St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka, Maraval.

Martin leapfrogged first day leader Simon Merry with that remarkable round to sit two strokes ahead (141 to 143).

Defending champion Chris Richards Sr. also had a solid round at the Moka venue fairways with a three under-par 69 to finish with a two-day aggregate of 145.

Yesterday was the conclusion of the two-day Masters (70 & over) division which made its debut at the Open this year.

Maurice Mathura was declared champion of the gross score competition while Anthony Proudfoot and Michael Charles were winner and runner-up, respectively, in the net competition.

T&T Open (after Day 2) scores:

Pros

Ben Martin 141 (73+68)

Simon Merry 143 (71+72)

Chris Richards Sr 145 (76+69)

Championships

Chris Richards Jr. 145 (76+69)

Zico Correia 150 (78+72)

Richard Camacho 150 (74+76)

Second Flight

Learie Flores 165 (83+82)

Eun Dae Lee 167 (87+80)

Asa Roopchand 169 (87+82)

