REIGNING CHAMPION Ben Martin will aspire to continue his good form when he tees off today in the opening round of the four-day Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open, at St Andrew’s Golf Club, in Moka, Maraval.
After a Covid-19 enforced hiatus in 2020 before a locals-only tournament in 2021, new relaxed travel restrictions by the Ministry of Health this year will accommodate foreign golfers making their return to the competition, one of the oldest in the Western Hemisphere.
Martin will attempt to defend his pro crown against local and foreign challengers, including 2019 champ Chris Richards Senior, Jamaican pro Wesley Brown and USA pro Joe Hurn.
Fresh off his 14-stroke victory in last month’s Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club three-day tournament, Martin will be hoping to add his fourth T&T Open title after previous victories in 2019, 2007 and 2006.
In the Championship flight, Chris Richards Jr will do battle with Jean-Marc Chevrotiere, who led his team to second spot in last weekend’s Tobago Pro-Am, Zico Correia and an overseas contingent that includes the Bahamian pair of Heathcliffe Lane and Linford Miller, and Barbadian Xavier Wiggins.
Darren Sammy, two-time ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain for the West Indies, will tee off in the First flight, while former CWI president Dave Cameron will line up in the Senior division, along with current Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) president Wayne Baptiste, a top national golfer.
There will also be competition in the Super Seniors and the Masters category.
“The conditions are excellent, the best I have ever seen at St Andrews,” Baptiste said. “The greens are in top condition, properly well-manicured and very fast because of recent weather conditions. The sunny conditions tend to make the course roll out a little more, so it will be tougher for chipping and the release of the ball on the greens. It is more of a competition golf course now.”
Baptiste added that golfers who have home advantage and who play precision golf around the greens will excel this week.
“And patience is the word also,” Baptiste emphasised.
The 2022 T&T Open, which will see golfers hailing from the USA, Canada, Bermuda, St Maarten, St Kitts/Nevis, Antigua/Barbuda, Barbados, St Lucia, the United Kingdom, Bahamas and Jamaica, is fully subscribed at 126 competitors and follows on the heels of the launch of the tournament in Tobago last Sunday.
The Open, one of several to be used to gain points towards national team selection for international tournaments like the Hoerman Cup later this year, will be conducted under “safe zone” parameters, requiring golfers and spectators to observe the required health and safety protocols and guidelines. The tournament is replete with sponsors, including the Prime Minister’s Sport and Culture Fund presenting the biggest cheque for $250,000; the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) is donating $150,000, while the First Citizens Group and Guardian Life of the Caribbean of the Guardian Group are sponsoring to the tune of $100,000 each.
Niquan Energy has donated the first prize in the Professional division (US$15,000).
Other sponsors include the Kenson Group of Companies, Kee Chanona Ltd, Paria Fuel Trading, Kubicon Ltd, and Crystal Water, the tournament’s water sponsor.
Within the T&T Open, the President’s Cup, which features two players from each country, will also be contested. The five participating countries to date are host nation Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica, the Bahamas and St Kitts/Nevis. The prizes for the Cup will be underwritten by Caribbean Airlines.