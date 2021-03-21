Martin wins T&T Open

BEN MARTIN kept a shrinking lead on the final day, yesterday, to capture the 113th Trinidad and Tobago Open Golf Championship, at St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka, Maraval.
Martin struggled on the final day when posting a seven over par round of 79 to finish three strokes clear of the tied pair of defending champion Chris Richards Sr. and Simon Merry, the first day leader. Merry posted the best fourth day score, a one over par 73, to make up ground on Richards Sr, who ended the day with a three over par 75. Meanwhile, Chris Richards Jr won the amateur championship, ending with a two over par 74. Richard Camacho finished second and Zico Correia third.
T&T OPEN RESULTS
Professionals:
Ben Martin 288 (73 + 68 + 68 + 79), Simon Merry 291 (71 +72 + 75 + 73), Chris Richards Sr 291 (76 + 69 + 71 + 75)
Amateur Championship:
Chris Richards Jr. 295 (76 + 69 + 76 + 74), Richard Camacho 301 (74 + 76 + 75 + 76), Zico Correia 304 (78 + 72 + 76 + 78)