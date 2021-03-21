Martin wins T&T Open

BEN MARTIN kept a shrinking lead on the final day, yesterday, to capture the 113th Trinidad and Tobago Open Golf Championship, at St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka, Maraval.

Martin struggled on the final day when posting a seven over par round of 79 to finish three strokes clear of the tied pair of defending champion Chris Richards Sr. and Simon Merry, the first day leader. Merry posted the best fourth day score, a one over par 73, to make up ground on Richards Sr, who ended the day with a three over par 75. Meanwhile, Chris Richards Jr won the amateur championship, ending with a two over par 74. Richard Camacho finished second and Zico Correia third.

T&T OPEN RESULTS

Professionals:

Ben Martin 288 (73 + 68 + 68 + 79), Simon Merry 291 (71 +72 + 75 + 73), Chris Richards Sr 291 (76 + 69 + 71 + 75)

Amateur Championship:

Chris Richards Jr. 295 (76 + 69 + 76 + 74), Richard Camacho 301 (74 + 76 + 75 + 76), Zico Correia 304 (78 + 72 + 76 + 78)

FIRST BLOOD

Jason Holder shook off the disappointment of losing the captaincy to snatch his eighth Test five-wicket haul and surpass 200 first class wickets, as West Indies began the new Kraigg Brathwaite era by dominating Sri Lanka on the opening day of the first Test, yesterday.

Racing back in Arima Saturday

HORSE racing is back on track and will resume on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

After jockeys boycotted the March 6 card because of “lack of payments or the extremely delayed time frame for payments”, Arima Race Club (ARC) chief executive officer Kenwyn Ogeer stated that “racing has been shut down until further notice”.

Watford’s Phillips eager for T&T debut

Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips has joined the camp, and trained with Trinidad and Tobago’s national team for the first time on Friday, at the Pan American Stadium in the Dominican Republic. Also joining was another England-born midfielder, Andre Boucaud, the 36-year-old veteran Soca Warrior.

+2
Carter, Paul, Campbell, Gittens in Senior hunt

The First Citizens Sports Foundation will broadcast its Annual Sports Awards show on Sunday, March 28 on TV6 and CNC3.

The Foundation, headed by Chairman Dr Terry Ali and aided by sporting associations—through the nomination of athletes—has worked through an exhaustive and thorough process in deciding on the various winners.

Today, we feature the 34 Senior nominees in the hunt for the 2020 Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards.

Big 4 win again in Tobago

THE four players automatically placed in the main draw remained in contention for places in today’s final when they scored their second victories in succession in the OMADA Center – GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament, Saturday night at Shaw Park, Tobago.