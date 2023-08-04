DERNELL MASCALL has been added to the senior women’s national football team as assistant to Richard Hood.
Mascall, the former senior national team midfielder and recent women’s Under-20 coach, is Hood’s first appointed assistant. Another assistant coach will be announced at a later date.
Mascall’s appointment was made following consultations among newly appointed head coach Hood, technical director Anton Corneal and director of women’s football, Jinelle James.
Other staff appointments will see Glennon Foncette serving as goalkeeper coach, while Anthony Marcano is physical trainer and video analyst. Natalie Harper is equipment manager and Jelani Baptiste is the rehab specialist physiotherapist.
Hood’s first assignment will be qualifiers for the CONCACAF 2023 W Gold Cup. The 2024 W Gold Cup qualifying tournament will take place during the FIFA Women’s International match windows of September, October, and November/December 2023 and will include the participation of 35 CONCACAF women’s senior national teams divided into three leagues.
T&T will play away to Mexico in their opening match on September 26. They then host the Mexicans on October 27, before facing Puerto Rico (away) on December 1 and at home on December 5.
“I’m extremely pleased with the quality of the staff that we have assembled to guide the senior women’s team through the process of qualifying for the W Gold Cup. Each staff member brings a level of experience and expertise in their respective field that would no doubt redound to producing the best quality on the field of play,” Hood said.”
“Dernelle Mascall brings a wealth of experience as an international player which would certainly assist the younger players mentally as it relates to the demands of international football. She is considered as one of the brightest young coaches in the country,” Hood added of his assistant.
Of the other staff members, Foncette has been the goalkeeper coach of choice for many national coaches in the past, having served under Even Pellerud, Jamaal Shabazz and Carolina Morace. Meanwhile, Anthony Marcano is perhaps best known for his work with the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee and the Hockey Federation but his expertise in the field of strength and conditioning is second to none.
Hood has left the door open for many players to vie for selection.
“We have invited all players that have been within the local pool, that would have represented T&T at youth and senior level in the recent past, as I believe that it’s critical to have a strong local unit,” he stated.
The former T&T Women’s U-20 head coach noted that he has already begun dialogue with overseas-based players on their availability to join the training squad.
“I have also communicated with most of the top players that are foreign-based, as well as several new players that have expressed an interest in representing us. We will be training five days per week, inclusive of at least seven sessions at a very high intensity as we believe that improving our fitness levels is most important at this time.”