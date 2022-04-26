Ricardo Chase

FLASHBACK: Ricardo Chase of Masqueraders collects a Man-of-the-Match award from Parasram Singh, third vice-president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board in the preliminary round of the Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup. —Photo courtesy TTCB

THE unbeaten Masqueraders are not taking their opponents lightly in today’s final of the Sports and Culture Fund sponsored Under-19 Cricket Cup.

Led by all-rounder Andrew Rambaran, Masqueraders come up against Flamingos in the title match, contested over 50 overs a side at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba from 9.30 a.m.

Coach of the Masqueraders, Stephen Ramkissoon said that despite their success so far, he has always told his players that each match starts from zero.

However, he said they are confident and looking forward to playing at the BLCA, which for some will be the first time.

Masqueraders completed their three-match preliminary round schedule with a maximum points which included a victory over their rivals in the final, Flamingos.

However, Ramkissoon said the focus will be on day when they will have to start all over in an attempt to avoid Flamingos gaining revenge in the grudge match.

Among those who have featured prominently for the Masqueraders leading up to the final is opening batsman and wicketkeeper Verran Batchu, who notched up a century in the last round to follow up on a 92 in the previous encounter which earned him Man-of-the Match awards.

Ramkissoon said also making significant contributions were Kendall Poonchoon, Kyle Kissoondath and Ricardo Chase, batting down in the order.

Their bowling has also been impressive, with Avalon Changoor claiming a hat-trick in their defeat of Scarlet Ibis in the third round. The captain Rambaran is also proving to be a useful all-rounder along with Joshua Davis.

Meanwhile, coach of the Flamingos team Nizar Mohammed said his team will be working hard to turn the tables on their opponents.

Mohammed said the Masqueraders will be out of their comfort zone having played and won their three preliminary round matches at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain.

The Flamingos coach said his team’s batting can be relied upon and should be up to the task today. And his quick bowling team including Liam Mamchan, Joshua James and Alexander Chase has been performing well and would pose a challenge for the Masqueraders batters.

He also singled out spinner Jordan Mohammed as one who can have a big impact in the final with his flight and varying movement to deceive batsmen. Another advantage he said was that some team members have had some experience at the BLCA playing in the Dream Eleven T10 Blast.

TEAMS

Masqueraders: Andrew Rambaran (Captain), Narad Kyle Kissoondath, Josh Telemaque (Tobago), Kendall Poonchoon, Jaydon John, Aidan Samaroo, Verran Batchu, Calvin Loubon, Ricardo Chase, Alvin Sonny, Kovid Bispath, Joshua Davis, Avalon Changoor, Wayne Edwards Jr. Stephen Ramkissoon (Coach), Lyndon Ramanan (Manager).

Flamingos: Rajeev Ramnath (Captain), Kyle Ramdoo, Kavir Boodoosingh, Raul Ali, Samir Saroop, Rajeev Ramgoolie, Jonathan Ramnarace, Joshua James, Alexander Chase, Liam Mamchan, Luke Ali, Jordan Mohammed, Nickyle Jalim, Xavier Reid (Tobago), Nisar Mohammed (Coach), Malcolm Ramlogan (Coach).

