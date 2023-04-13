Masqueraders in Sport and Culture Fund U19 final

The Masqueraders Under-19 team have secured their place in the final of the Sport and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup following a 62-run victory over the Flamingos Under-19s in their second-round match of the competition at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Wednesday.

The Masqueraders will play their final preliminary round match today against Scarlet Ibis who have no chance of making it to the final after their second loss of the campaign against the Hummingbirds at Inshan Ali Park on Wednesday.

Battling for the other spot in the final will be the Hummingbirds and the Flamingos, who will square off at Inshan Ali Park from 9.30 a.m. today.

At NCC on Wednesday, the Masqueraders were sent in to bat and posted a competitive 318 for seven from their allotted 50 overs thanks to half-centuries from Sachin Emrit, who hit 74 off 87 balls, and Kyle Ramdoo, who struck 67 off 70 deliveries.

The Flamingos responded with 256 for nine with Nick Ramlal (61), Kyle Kissoondath (55) and Rajeev Ramnath (53) hitting half-centuries and Ranjiv Jagroop scoring 42.

At Inshan Ali Park on Wednesday, the Hummingbirds kept their chances of reaching the final alive with a 20-run win over Scarlet Ibis.

Summarised Scores:

At NCC

Masqueraders U-19s 318-7 (Sachin Emrit 74, Kyle Ramdoo 67, Josh Telemaque 42, Joshua Davis 30, Wayne Edwards Jr 30, Orlando James 22; Calvin Loubon 3/74) vs Flamingos U-19s 256-9 (Nick Ramlal 61, Kyle Kissoondath 55, Ravi Sankar 42, Rajeev Ramnath 53; Joshua Davis 2/54, Abdullah Cambridge 2/45, Wayne Edwards Jr 2/42)

—Masqueraders won

by 19 runs

At Inshan Ali Park

Hummingbirds U-19s 187 (Mathew Cooper 45, Riyaad Mohammed 30, Matheus Komal 31; Rondell Ramlogan 2/31, Vasant Singh 2/26, Aidan Lakhan 2/23) vs Scarlet Ibis U-19s 167 (Kavir Boodoosingh 51, Christian Mangra 24; Khaleem Mohammed 3/26, Christian Rampersad 2/27, Ricardo Chase 2/19)

—Hummingbirds

won by 20 runs

Today’s Final Round

Fixtures:

Scarlet Ibis vs Masqueraders, National Cricket Centre

Hummingbirds vs Flamingos, Inshan Ali Park

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RARING TO GO

RARING TO GO

With limited opportunities to play red-ball cricket this year, West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva is relishing the chance to go up against the best in the region in the upcoming Headley Weekes series which bowls off next Wednesday in Antigua.

… Flamingos U16s advance

The Flamingos Under-16 team won their second straight game in the Sport and Culture Fund Under-16 Cup, on Wednesday, to qualify for the final of the tou rnament with one game to spare.

The Flamingos, who defeated the Masqueraders by 338 runs in the opening round of the competition last week, continued their good form with the bat, defeating the Hummingbirds by six wickets on Wednesday to secure their place in the final.

Masqueraders in Sport and Culture Fund U19 final

The Masqueraders Under-19 team have secured their place in the final of the Sport and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup following a 62-run victory over the Flamingos Under-19s in their second-round match of the competition at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Wednesday.

Dookie reaches ITF final

Dookie reaches ITF final

JORDANE DOOKIE advanced to the final of an ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior event for the second time yesterday, in Dominican Republic.

The Trinidad and Tobago player, who chose this Grade V 18 & under competition in Santo Domingo instead of the Catch National Junior Championships, and Mexican Fernanda Sandoval won three matches in straight sets to reach today’s doubles final.

Charles omission unjustifiable

Charles omission unjustifiable

Unjustifiable. That is how Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge described the non-inclusion of off-spinner Bryan Charles for the upcoming Headley Weekes series.

The series is set to feature two teams made up of the top performers from the five-match West Indies Championship season as well as the West Indies Academy.

Riding high

Riding high

REMEMBER these names - Justynne and Jaimie Fletcher - because you’re going to be hearing much more about them in the future.

The sisters are among T&T’s brightest equestrians; just a couple of months after shining at the Trinidad and Tobago Equestrian Association’s (TTEA) End of Year awards, Justynne, 15 and Jaimie, 12 completed their first competition in Wellington, Florida where they won two first places, two second places and one third place.