Masqueraders in Sport and Culture Fund U19 final

The Masqueraders Under-19 team have secured their place in the final of the Sport and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup following a 62-run victory over the Flamingos Under-19s in their second-round match of the competition at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Wednesday.
The Masqueraders will play their final preliminary round match today against Scarlet Ibis who have no chance of making it to the final after their second loss of the campaign against the Hummingbirds at Inshan Ali Park on Wednesday.
Battling for the other spot in the final will be the Hummingbirds and the Flamingos, who will square off at Inshan Ali Park from 9.30 a.m. today.
At NCC on Wednesday, the Masqueraders were sent in to bat and posted a competitive 318 for seven from their allotted 50 overs thanks to half-centuries from Sachin Emrit, who hit 74 off 87 balls, and Kyle Ramdoo, who struck 67 off 70 deliveries.
The Flamingos responded with 256 for nine with Nick Ramlal (61), Kyle Kissoondath (55) and Rajeev Ramnath (53) hitting half-centuries and Ranjiv Jagroop scoring 42.
At Inshan Ali Park on Wednesday, the Hummingbirds kept their chances of reaching the final alive with a 20-run win over Scarlet Ibis.
Summarised Scores:
At NCC
Masqueraders U-19s 318-7 (Sachin Emrit 74, Kyle Ramdoo 67, Josh Telemaque 42, Joshua Davis 30, Wayne Edwards Jr 30, Orlando James 22; Calvin Loubon 3/74) vs Flamingos U-19s 256-9 (Nick Ramlal 61, Kyle Kissoondath 55, Ravi Sankar 42, Rajeev Ramnath 53; Joshua Davis 2/54, Abdullah Cambridge 2/45, Wayne Edwards Jr 2/42)
—Masqueraders won
by 19 runs
At Inshan Ali Park
Hummingbirds U-19s 187 (Mathew Cooper 45, Riyaad Mohammed 30, Matheus Komal 31; Rondell Ramlogan 2/31, Vasant Singh 2/26, Aidan Lakhan 2/23) vs Scarlet Ibis U-19s 167 (Kavir Boodoosingh 51, Christian Mangra 24; Khaleem Mohammed 3/26, Christian Rampersad 2/27, Ricardo Chase 2/19)
—Hummingbirds
won by 20 runs
Today’s Final Round
Fixtures:
Scarlet Ibis vs Masqueraders, National Cricket Centre
Hummingbirds vs Flamingos, Inshan Ali Park