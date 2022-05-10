Masqueraders lift U-16 Cup

Masqueraders team

The victorious Masqueraders team with their trophies after winning the final of the TTCB/Sports and Culture Fund Under-16 Cup tournament, on Monday. At left is coach Aaron Kurbanali, while manager Mitra Ragoonanan is at right, back row.

MASQUERADERS defeated Flamingos by four wickets in an enthralling contest on Monday to lift the first Sports and Culture Fund-sponsored Under-16 Cup, organised by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board.

After winning the toss and deciding to take first strike in overcast conditions, Flamingos were soon reduced to 24 for five wickets in eight overs and two balls as Masqueraders exploited the grassy wicket at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

They however staged a recovery to be all out for 120 for six wickets in 38.4 overs. And after a few hiccups of their own Masqueraders clinched the win by finishing on 120 for six in 33.4 overs.

Fareez Ali, captain of the victorious team emerged “Man-of-the-Match” for his haul four wickets for 16 runs (6.4 overs) while allrounder Alexander Chase copped the “Best Batsman” award for his fighting knock of 47 which kept Flamingos in the game.

Also performing excellently with the ball for Masqueraders was Varisht Ramdeen who took three for 21 in seven overs and Dominic Redhead with two for 21 in six overs.

Flamingos was also indebted to Aadian Racha whose patient 37 in a 74-run sixth wicket partnership with Chase gave some respectability to innings.

In their in chase, Masqueraders started positively losing their first wicket with the score on 27 but were soon reduced to 43 for four as Ali snapped up a brace. Both both Flamingos batters caught behind the wicket by Naill Maingot.

Thomas Walsh also sent back opener Samir Saroop for 27 and two run-outs gave Flamingos a glimpse of hope with the Masqueraders in a bit of worry on 80 for five.

But Ali and “Player-of-the-Tournament” Maleek Lewis (42) put on 37 to take their team within striking distance of the victory target.

Present to assist in the distribution of prizes were officials representing the Sports and Culture Fund including Rose Marie Richardson, Cheryl Phillip, and Ann Marie Richardson Abraham, principal of Princes Town East Secondary School.

Honour roll:

BEST BATSMAN: Alexander Chase (Flamingos)

BEST BOWLER: Fareez Ali (Masqueraders)

BEST FIELDSMAN: Luke Ali (Flamingos)

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Fareez Ali (Masqueraders)

PLAYER-OF-THE-TOURNAMENT: Maleek Jamal Lewis (Masqueraders)

WINNER: Masqueraders

Runner-up: Flamingos

