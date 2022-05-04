The Masqueraders maintained their perfect record in the Sports and Culture Fund Under-16 Cup with a 46-run victory over the Hummingbirds at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Tuesday.
Batting first, the Masqueraders piled up 249 for seven off their 50 overs with Samir Saroop (75) and Fareez Ali (50) both scoring half-centuries.
Scarlet Ibis were restricted to 203 for nine off their 50 overs with Levi Ghanny (66) and Aadi Ramsaran (50) also scoring half-centuries.
In the other game yesterday, the Flamingos kept their campaign alive with a 135-run victory over the Hummingbirds at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
The Flamingos posted a competitive 271 for four after they were sent to bat first. Niall Maingot posted the highest score of the round, hitting an unbeaten 71 while Brendan Boodoo chipped in with 51, Christian Rampersad scored 43 and Aadian Racha hit 40 not out.
The Hummingbirds were dismissed for 136 in their reply with Boodoo (2/17) and Racha (2/21) grabbing two wickets each.
The final group stage matches will be played on Friday with the Flamingos facing the Scarlet Ibis at Gilbert Park in California and the Masqueraders taking on the Hummingbirds at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
The Masqueraders lead the four-team standings after two wins in two games having also beaten the Flamingos by 18 runs in the first round of the competition last week.
The Flamingos and the Hummingbirds have one win each while the Scarlet Ibis are winless from two matches.
Summarised Scores:
At NCC
Masqueraders 249-7 (50 overs) (Samir Saroop 75, Fareez Ali 50, Maleek Lewis 32; Jordan Mohammed 2/18, Aadi Ramsaran 2/28) vs Scarlet Ibis 203-9 (50 overs) (Levi Ghanny 66, Aadi Ramsaran 50; Maleek Lewis 4/30, Qadeer Juman 2/28)
—Masqueraders won by 46 runs
At Inshan Ali Park
Flamingos 271-4 (50 overs) (Niall Maingot 71 n.o., Brendan Boodoo 51, Christian Rampersad 43, Aadian Racha 40 n.o.; Zane Maraj 2/32) vs Hummingbirds 136 (41.3 overs) (Brandon Browne 33 n.o., Darrius Batoosingh 31; Aadian Racha 2/21, Brendan Boodoo 2/17)
—Flamingos won by 135 runs