Master tactician

Chelsea showed last weekend why many people, including myself, think they can win the Premier League title this year. Manager Thomas Tuchel is showing just how good he is at tactical planning. Bringing in Trevor Chalobah after two seasons of carefully preparing him for the first team showed what a good job Chelsea have done.
As a contrast, Pep Guardiola however is not showing his renown tactical mastery. Manchester City were predictable against Tottenham using their usual false number nine, but Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres and Kevin de Bruyne all tried it and failed to make an impression. Opponents know what to expect from Pep’s teams these days.
Against City, Nino instructed his team to sit back and strike on the break from the back. Pep’s team panicked and started hitting long balls from 30 metres out and that failed because it is not what City are good at.
I can also reveal that another young Chelsea player is being groomed to break into the senior ranks. Faustino Anjorin has come up through the Academy and watching him train at Cobham it is clear to see that this boy, an attacking midfielder, has talent in abundance. He is definitely one to watch.
Varane travelling to Southampton
Raphael Varane trained with Man United for the first time on Monday. Ole Gunner Solskjaer will include him in the squad travelling to Southampton on Sunday.
The £43 million signing also performed gym work at United’s Carrington training complex on Sunday. Varane will probably be in the squad in place of Brandon Williams who could go out on loan during the transfer period. My tip is that Brandon will go to Norwich to join Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour.
Both Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard should be available. Lingard has impressed Solskjaer with his work in training and following a very successful loan period at West Ham however his future is still uncertain. The manager said, “Jesse has reinvented himself and he has come back as the man that we know.”
Cavani returned after being given extra time off for personal family reasons. Andreas Pereira has possibly played his last game for United and is strongly linked with a move to Brazilian club Flamengo but his £20million price tag is a problem.
Man City’s weaknesses
exposed by Tottenham
Pep Guardiola didn’t play his strongest team last weekend and left Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Phil Foden on the bench. As a result several issues were highlighted and Guardiola plans to act quickly. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was sitting in the stands making notes and he could see quite clearly how much City need Harry Kane.
You could almost imagine him adding extra £’s to Harry’s value. City were toothless upfront and need a new striker. At the back Benjamin Mendy was cruelly exposed and he is clearly lacking the qualities he possessed when first arriving from Monaco four years ago. He has suffered several debilitating injuries that have seriously affected his performances.
Time and again he was left standing as Tottenham went past him. Last season he played at left wing-back and therefore he had another defender behind him. Last weekend Lucas Moura ran rings around Mendy and when Son scored his goal it was because he was unchallenged after running down the wing.
Both Aleks Zinchenko and Joao Cencelo have both performed with distinction at left back and will provide the long term answer. Mendy will almost certainly be moved out during this season.
Fans frustrated with Arteta
With things looking grim at Arsenal, it seems that big players are no longer attracted to the Gunners, especially as they cannot offer Champions League football. After finishing eighth for two consecutive seasons it also appears the club still won’t even look at anybody deemed to be expensive.
I can tell you for certain the fans are already getting restless and Mikel Arteta is living on borrowed time. He has to deliver results. Many fans have been calling for Antonio Conte to replace Arteta. The former Chelsea manager who won the Serie A title last year with Inter Milan is currently available after leaving the Italian club.
Conte has refused to join Arsenal in the past because he did not feel the club was committed to success and refused to bring in expensive signings. The game against Chelsea on Sunday will again provide a stiff test for Arteta’s tactics and test his current squad.
Liverpool in danger
of missing key players
A major headache is looming for Liverpool. They could be without key players Mohamed Salah and Brazilian trio Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho if the players are chosen to play for their home nations. FIFA have now ended the temporary exemption rule whereby it was not compulsory to play for the national teams.
This was introduced because of the legal requirements to self-isolate when returning from abroad. Alisson, Firmino and Fabinho have all been chosen to represent Brazil against Chile, Argentina and Peru in World Cup qualifiers next month.
The final game against Peru does not finish until 3 a.m. UK time on Friday, September 10 and Liverpool fear the trio will not make the game against Leeds on Sunday, September 12.
Brazil is currently on the UK red list meaning that anyone arriving from there will face a ten-day hotel quarantine! That will also affect their ability to play in the first Champions League group game and the home match against Crystal Palace on September 18. Salah is in the Egypt squad for matches against Angola and Gabon, also World Cup qualifiers and Egypt is also on the UK government red list.
Referees look at less use of VAR
You will have noticed that VAR did not keep interrupting play during the Euros. Referees also allowed more robust tackles without blowing up every few seconds for less serious fouls.
This has influenced referee behaviour in the new Premier League season. UEFA decided to use VAR only in extreme circumstances and is keeping a low profile. A committee has been set up by the Premier League referees to investigate limiting the use of VAR in league matches on a permanent basis.
It is likely they will advise less intervention and “thicker” lines for offside to cut out controversial hairline decisions whereby an elbow or a finger would not be challenged as a possible offside.
Premier League officials are said to have been impressed by the limited use of VAR during the Euros with only clear-cut offside positions penalised which has given the advantage back to attackers. There are also limited trained officials who can properly use VAR in the Premier League.
Coutinho for sale on the cheap
Barcelona’s financial problems are so great that Philippe Coutinho’s agent has offered him to three Premier League clubs. Kia Joorabchian has been in touch with West Ham, Leicester and Wolves to test their interest.
The deal is a loan period for this season with his new club paying 60% of his £7.7million wages. Barca would pay the other 40 per cent. Barca have drastically cut the wages of Gerard Pique and are negotiating with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
United show superb fitness
Watching Manchester United last weekend, what impressed me most is their match fitness. Leeds are a fit team with Marcelo Bielsa’s famous training methods but United matched them stride for stride and most often proved they were stronger. Fitness was a priority when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge and clearly Ole Gunner Solskjaer has taken a leaf out of his mentor’s book.
Spurs supporters turn on Kane
Who would have thought that the Tottenham supporters would turn on their own Harry Kane. They are tired of him talking only of leaving. Despite wanting him to stay with the club, last weekend the crowd were singing “Are you watching Harry Kane” as they reminded their prolific striker what he is missing.
What did impress Kane, who was in the ground, was the motivation the Spur’s players displayed as they fought with relentless passion for their new manager Nino Espirito Santos. From Pep Guardiola’s point of view, he saw how urgently he needs to sign Kane to give him that potent threat which Sergio Aguero has taken with him.