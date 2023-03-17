MATTER OF SURVIVAL

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be in a battle for survival on the final day of their West Indies Four-Day Championship match against the Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba today.
Set 412 runs for victory after Kemol Savory’s maiden first-class ton led Guyana to 247 for six declared in their second innings, T&T reached 106 for three at stumps, with skipper Darren Bravo standing up with an unbeaten 63 off 105 balls.
After being on the back foot for most of the game, the final session belonged to Bravo who did exactly what he said he would: lead by example.
After Savory’s ton, T&T were up against it and things only got tougher for the hosts when they started their second innings in the closing minutes of the second session.
After dominating with the bat, the Harpy Eagles stayed in control of the with the ball, removing opener Jeremy Solozano in the second over, the left-hander going after a leg-side delivery and edging behind to wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble for a “duck” as T&T went to tea at five for one.
After the break, Keagan Simmons gifted the opponents another wicket, driving at a wide ball outside off-stump from Keemo Paul and getting a thick edge to the first slip fielder Leon Johnson as the hosts slipped to 31 for two.
After that, the Guyanese started to work on Bravo, testing the Red Force skipper with short-pitched bowling but the left-hander passed with flying colours.
Paul’s two short balls to Bravo ended up at the ropes at midwicket. Bravo also handled Ronsford Beaton’s short balls with ease, pulling the pacer for four as he the raced to 38.
But the Harpy eagles kept taking wickets at the other end, this time Jason Mohammed falling lbw to Paul for 13.
Now joined by Jyd Goolie, Bravo kept talking to his junior team-mate as he manoeuvred T&T to the close without further loss. The Red Force captain even got to a half-century along the way, the milestone coming up with a single off Kevin Sinclair.
But Bravo knew he still had much work to do. By the close, the Red Force still needed a further 306 runs to pull off an unlikely victory and no matter how it swings today, Bravo will have a big part to play.
Earlier, the visitors continued to dominate with the bat after resuming from an overnight total of 96 for three.
The Red Force bowlers couldn’t make a dent in the first session yesterday as Savory and skipper Leon Johnson took the score to 187 for three at lunch, with both men getting their respective half-centuries. The overall lead stood at 351 at that stage.
The Red Force did have a few chances early in the day, with pacer Uthman Muhammad having a couple of close calls for lbw against both Johnson and Savory but each time the umpire signalled not out.
Spinner Bryan Charles also created a chance when Savory struck the ball into the hands of Keagan Simmons at forward short-leg but the fielder couldn’t hold on to the ball despite taking a similar chance Thursday.
Apart from those few opportunities, Johnson and Savory were solid in their 141-run fourth wicket stand that essentially gave Guyana all the momentum.
After the first drinks break yesterday, Johnson made his intentions clear as he smacked Charles for s straight six. His timing was also impeccable when he cut Goolie for two fours before pulling Muhammad for another boundary as he reached his 42nd half-century off 100 balls.
Savory showed a lot more patience at the other end, hitting three fours and one six as he reached 76 off 166 balls at the lunch break.
T&T finally broke through late in the second session with Johnson coming down the track and turning a delivery from Charles straight into the hands of Simmons at forward short-leg.
The T&T off-spinner struck another blow when Kevin Sinclair drove to Solozano at mid-on but the hosts just could not get rid of Savory who eventually brought up his century with a single off Charles before the declaration came.