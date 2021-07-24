Matthews can’t save Welsh Fire

Hayley Matthews

West Indies opening batter Hayley Matthews scored 25 runs and claimed a single wicket for 29 runs off 15 balls with her off-spin.

West Indies women’s batting star, Hayley Matthews, was among the runs but her effort went in vain as the Welsh Fire suffered a six-wicket defeat to Northern Superchargers in the Women’s Hundred here yesterday.

Sent in at Headingley, the Fire gathered 130 for eight from their 100 deliveries with Matthews top-scoring with a breezy 30 off 20 balls, with five fours and one six.

The stylish right-hander held the top-order together, posting 25 for the first wicket with Bryony Smith (19), 22 for the second wicket with Alice Macleod (six) before adding a valuable 27 for the third wicket with Georgia Redmayne (16).

Once Matthews departed, however, the innings declined swiftly with six wickets going down for 56 runs off 53 balls.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith,who was handed the new ball, grabbed three for 14.

In reply, 20-year-old India strokemaker Jemimah Rodrigues lashed an unbeaten 92 off 43 balls as Superchargers overcame a disastrous start to race to their target with 15 deliveries to spare.

Superchargers were slumping at 19 for four after 18 balls before opener Rodrigues belted 17 fours and a six in a sensational innings to turn the game in her side’s favour.

Significantly, she put on 112 in an unbroken fifth wicket partnership with Alice Davidson-Richards who made 23 off 28 balls.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
LAST HURRAH

LAST HURRAH

Felice Aisha Chow is determined to make the most of her second Olympic outing. Chow is in her mid-40s, and knows her competitive career is coming to an end. 

Ecuadorian wins road race thriller

Ecuadorian wins road race thriller

Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz produced a powerful late burst after six-hour slog to win gold in a thrilling Olympic men’s road race as favourite Tadej Pogacar was beaten into third place at the Fuji International Speedway yesterday.

+2
Guyana’s Edghill wins on debut

Guyana’s Edghill wins on debut

Guyana’s Chelsea Edghill enjoyed a dream start to her Olympic career, emerging with a 4-1 victory in the opening round of Women’s singles table tennis at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym here in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday.

Matthews can’t save Welsh Fire

Matthews can’t save Welsh Fire

West Indies women’s batting star, Hayley Matthews, was among the runs but her effort went in vain as the Welsh Fire suffered a six-wicket defeat to Northern Superchargers in the Women’s Hundred here yesterday.

Play ball

Play ball

The suspended One-Day International series between West Indies and Australia is set to resum…