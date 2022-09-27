West Indies women’s team captain, Hayley Matthews, is the top-ranked ODI all-rounder in the world following the release of the latest ICC Women’s ODI player rankings, yesterday.
Matthews grabbed the No. 1 position for all-rounders in the ODI format for the first time in her career after aggregating 88 runs and grabbing five wickets in a 2-1 series loss against New Zealand, which ended on Sunday.
Mathews, who has been a top ranked all-rounder in T20Is in the past, has also moved up three slots to 18th among batters and two places to sixth among bowlers.
The 24-year-old, a stylish top order batter and steady off-spinner, is also the only bowler from the Caribbean side in the top 20 — fast bowlers Shamilia Connell (27th) and Shakera Selman (28th) the next best in the rankings.
Lauren Down of New Zealand (up 15 places to 55th) is another batter to progress after the series while Hannah Rowe (up two places to 33rd), Amelia Kerr (up four places to 11th) and Jess Kerr (up one place to 21st) have moved up in the list for bowlers.
West Indies leg-spinner Afy Fletcher is now in 41st position.
The West Indies and New Zealand will now be looking for gains in the T20I rankings as a five-match series, featuring the two teams, bowls off today at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.
In the batting, recently retired right-hander Deandra Dottin is the highest ranked West Indies player at 13th, with former skipper Stafanie Taylor rising two places to 14th, following her half-century in the last match of the recent series.
Matthews has scored three hundreds in 1,582 runs from 72 ODIs, and taken 83 wickets.
Australian Alyssa Healy tops the batting rankings in an unchanged top-10 while England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone leads the bowling rankings in an unchanged top five.
Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur made rapid gains in the ODI rankings after some excellent performances that helped India complete a 3-0 sweep over England in their ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) series.
Kaur, who smashed a match-winning 143 not out in the second match in Canterbury, gained four slots to reach fifth position while opener Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have also moved up in the latest update that considers performances in the last two matches of that series as well as the IWC series between the West Indies and New Zealand.
Mandhana, a former top-ranked batter, who scored 40 and 50 in the two matches, has inched up one place to take sixth position while Sharma’s unbeaten 68 not out in the third match at Lord’s has lifted her eight places to 24th position.
Pooja Vastrakar (up four places to 49th) and Harleen Deol (up 46 places to 81st) are other India players to move up the batters’ list while new-ball bowler Renuka Singh has galloped 35 places to take 35th position, after grabbing four wickets in each of the two matches.
Fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, a former top-ranked bowler who retired at the end of the series, was in fifth position.
England’s Danny Wyatt, who scored 65 in the second match, has gained two slots to reach 21st position among batters while Amy Jones is up four places to 30th.
Charlie Dean has progressed 24 places to get to 62nd among batters and one slot to 19th among bowlers.
