Leading opener Hayley Matthews has been left out of a 14-member West Indies squad to face the touring India Women in the first two One-Day Internationals of the three-match series which bowls off in Antigua on Friday.
The 21-year-old Barbadian was suspended last month just days before the start of Australia’s tour of the Caribbean for what Cricket West Indies described as a breach of its Code of Conduct, and CMC Sports understands she is still not eligible to return to the side.
The matter was subsequently referred to the CWI Disciplinary Tribunal but there has been no word on the outcome.
Matthews, an elegant right-hander who bowls steady off-spin, has become a fixture in the international side and was a member of the squad which captured the T20 World title in India three years ago.