Hayley Matthews

ALL-ROUND DISPLAY: Hayley Matthews

A notable all-round performance from West Indies women’s captain Hayley Matthews helped her side break their losing sequence with a four-wicket win in a low-scoring ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup warm-up contest against Sri Lanka Wednesday.

The Barbadian all-rounder grabbed three for 17 from her allotted four overs and Afy Fletcher supported with two for 12 from her four overs, and the Windies dismissed the Sri Lankans for 107 in their second warm-up match at the Western Province Cricket Club.

Batting still proved to be a challenge for the Caribbean side, but Matthews followed up with the top score of 46 from 48 balls, and they successfully chased the target, but only got over the finish line with two balls remaining in the contest.

“It was good to have a decent all-round performance from a personal perspective,” Matthews told CWI Media in a post-play interview.

“From a team aspect, I think the bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict them to 107, as we know they’ve got a couple batters who can really fire up.

“We still have areas to improve on, but the win will no doubt give us a boost heading into our first official match against England tomorrow.”

West Indies will be looking for an upset against the English on the weekend at Boland Park in Paarl, after Heather Knight’s side embarrassed them in a series of One-day and Twenty20 Internationals in the Caribbean, when they swept all the matches.

West Indies have been drawn in Group Two alongside England, India, Pakistan, and Ireland.

Newlands in Cape Town, Boland Park in Paarl, and St George’s Park in Gqeberha are the host venues for the tournament, with both the semi-finals and the final being played on 26 February in Cape Town.

The eighth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will begin on Friday when hosts South Africa face the Sri Lankans.

Red Force bat on

Skipper Darren Bravo turned his overnight 74 into an even 100, while Yannic Cariah, Imran Khan and Terrance Hinds all chipped in with half-centuries to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a strong position on the second day of their second round West Indies Championship against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.

Coley encouraged for 2nd Test

Interim West Indies coach Andre Coley said the West Indies made a promising start to their two-Test series Zimbabwe that concluded in a draw Wednesday.

“It is a good, encouraging start to the series. Unfortunately we weren’t able to complete a win but it was good to be up close and personal with the players as we went through the process over the five days and watch the change in momentum from the start to the end of the game,” Coley told CWI media, “So it was a really good experience being around the dressing room and just approaching the Test match.”

Volcanoes on top, Scorpions fight back

A career-best spell from Barbadian all-rounder Justin Greaves put the Windward Islands Volcanoes in charge against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on the second day their West Indies Championship match yesterday.

The Volcanoes were 48 for two in their second innings for an overall lead of 173, after a destructive spell from Greaves sent leaders Harpy Eagles crashing to 169 all out, replying to the home team’s first innings total of 294 at the Grenada National Stadium.

Greaves, 28, gave a strong hint that he may have returned to his best bowling form after an injury prevented him from bowling signficantly in recent times when he snared a miserly five for 24 from 18 overs.

Blackman, Belfon attain Carifta A marks

AGE-GROUP standouts Nikoli Blackman and Darren Belfon both achieved A standards for the April 8-11 Carifta Swimming Championships on the opening night of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Long Course (50m) Age-Group Swimming Championships (NLCAGSC) Wednesday.

Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Jerod Elcock bagged men’s 60 metres bronze at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland, last Saturday. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter got home in 6.63 seconds.

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs topped the field, the Italian athlete stopping the clock at 6.57. Poland’s Dominik Kopec seized silver in 6.60.

Elcock was back on the track on Wednesday, at the Meeting Elite En Salle in Mondeville, France. He clocked 6.71 seconds to finish third in the second of three qualifying heats, and did not progress to the final.

Blake pulls out ranking tourney

NEKEISHA BLAKE has withdrawn from the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The six-time national champion was scheduled to begin her campaign against Kevi-Ann Quamina on Wednesday night, but did not show up at the venue and officials of her club FMT confirmed that she was forced to pull out at the last minute.

Blake has been busy with the schools tournament during the day and the Express was unable to reach her for a comment yesterday.