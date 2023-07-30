Shantel Seemungal

'MY BALL': T&T’s Shantel Seemungal, left, goes up against a Uganda opponent during their final Group D game of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, yesterday. Uganda won 74-34.

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers fell to their second loss of the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, yesterday, to finish third in Group D.

Uganda dominated the Calypso Girls 74-34.

T&T capitalised on a the shaky start by Uganda to take a early lead with a handful of goals in the opening minutes but Uganda soon found their footing to go ahead.

Goalkeeper Muhameed Haniisha proved especially troublesome for the T&T shooters Joelisa Cooper and Afeisha Noel. Muhameed was responsible for a number of intercepts and was instrumental in her team leading by three goals after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Uganda taking firm control of the match, leaving their opponents struggling to find a way to penetrate their solid defence. This carried through to the Ugandan goal shooters Mary Cholhok and Irene Eyaru who consistently converted attempts into goals.

After the half-time break, trailing 33-18, the Calypso Girls tried to stage a rally through contributions from Cooper and Alena Brooks, who between them managed nine turnovers in general play.

However, Uganda turned up the heat and didn’t allow T&T any breathing space in the third quarter. The African nation outscored T&T 21-9 in the third period to take a 27-goal lead heading into the last quarter.

The victory was the second for Uganda in the preliminary stage and saw them clinch second place in Group D. New Zealand topped the group with a perfect record while Singapore finished last following three losses.

What is the format?

There are three stages—wo group stages, followed by a knockout and placing phase. When teams are knocked out they will continue to play matches with the teams being ranked from one to 16 by the end of the tournament.

Stage 1 (Preliminaries Stage: July 28 - July 30)

The World Cup starts with 16 teams in four pools, taking each other on in a round-robin format. Each team plays three games and after three days of competition, each team in each pool is ranked from one to four.

The top three teams from Pool A and B move forward to form Pool F, while the top three teams in Pool C and D form Pool G.

The bottom team from each pool is effectively eliminated from the main competition, but move into Group E to contest 13th to 16th place.

Stage 2 (Monday July 31 - August 3)

The teams in Pool F and G each carry forward the results (points/goals for and against) from the matches played against the two teams they have already faced in their first-stage pool.

They play three further matches against the teams that have joined them in the second-stage pools (so the three teams from Pool A play the three Pool B teams and the three teams from Pool C play the three teams from Pool D).

Once all the matches have been played, the top two teams in Pool F and Pool G qualify for the semi-finals. The remaining teams can no longer win the World Cup, but move on into final classification matches.

Play-offs over the weekend

Stage 3 (play-offs and placings: Friday August 4 - Sunday August 6)

In the tournament’s final stage, there can be no draws—all matches must be played to a result.

In the semi-finals, the winner of Pool F plays the runner-up in Pool G with the winner of Pool G playing the runner-up in Pool F.

Matches for medals follow, where the two teams who won their semi-final ties lock horns for gold and silver, and the losers battle for bronze.

Teams that finish third or fourth in Group F or G compete for fifth to eighth place. This is followed by a final classification match where the winners and losers take to the field. The format also applies to those vying for the ninth to 12th slots.

Finally, the top two teams in Group E play a final classification match for 13th and 14th place. The bottom two teams play a final classification match for 15th and 16th place.

Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, and Fiji

Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland and Barbados

Pool C: Jamaica, South Africa, Wales and Sri Lanka

Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, T&T, and Singapore

Yesterday’s results:

Australia 101 vs Fiji 32

Wales 68 vs Sri Lanka 56

Malawi 84 vs Barbados 48

New Zealand 80 bt Singapore 19

England 62 vs Scotland 37

Uganda 74 vs T&T 34

Jamaica 67 vs South Africa 49

Tonga 55 vs Zimbabwe 46

