Camille Lewis earned gold and silver at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Track and Field Championships in Kansas, USA, last weekend.

Lewis anchored South Plains College to victory in the women’s 4x800 metres relay in nine minutes, 38.71 seconds. Another Trinidad and Tobago athlete, Zinara Lesley ran the leadoff leg for fifth-placed Cowley College (10:04.92). In the 600m final, Lewis was second in 1:34.08.