Maximum points

The feeling among Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s football team is that all is not lost ahead of their clash against Bahamas in their second match of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League, which takes place tomorrow at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 8 p.m.
T&T will be searching for its first points after going down 2-1 to Nicaragua, in Group C of League B, in the Nations League tournament, at the National Football Stadium in Managua, last Friday night.
With five matches left in the series, Nicaragua top the early standings with three points, along with Bahamas, who surprised St Vincent & the Grenadines with a 1-0 victory on the opening day.
The Soca Warriors still have home and away matches against both Bahamas and SVG, and also their home match against the Nicaraguans later on in the League B series.
Assistant coach Reynold Carrington did not use as an excuse the heavy playing conditions and a 70th minute electrical blackout (in the stadium) for his team’s defeat to Nicaragua. “Errors individually cost us the game,” Carrington bluntly stated.
On Friday night, Josue Quijano gave Nicaragua a 1-0 lead on the stroke of half-time, with a shot which deflected off T&T defender Triston Hodge.
T&T restored parity in the first minute of the second half via another deflected shot, this time, right-midfielder Shannon Gomez having his attempted cross deflected off Christian Reyes and beating goalkeeper Douglas Forvis at his near post for an own-goal in the 46th minute.
The decisive moment came in the 78th minute when midfielder Byron Bonilla struck a shot from outside the penalty area, the ball whizzing past a diving Marvin Phillip in goal for T&T and high into the net.
With very little preparation time between matches, Carrington said team and staff have to now formulate a plan to get full points tomorrow. “We go against Bahamas on Monday; Bahamas being able to get a victory against St Vincent. So, we kind of dig ourselves in a hole and we have to fight and pull our way back out (to) where we are supposed to be,” Carrington stated.
“We have to be able to be a little more disciplined, to be able to sometimes draw out (away matches) and satisfy and take the point, and go forward,” Carrington assessed.
“We should have been more professional and managed the game to come out with a point,” Phillip surmised, adding, “All is not over. We just need to leave out mistakes, the negative behind and go forward with the positives and try to turn it over as quick as possible.”
Shannon Gomez, who played both at right-midfield and right-back at various stages, concurred with Phillip’s assessment. “Collectively we could have done a better job managing the game, especially when we equalised,” stated Gomez.
Both Gomez and Phillip recognised the need to get full points against Bahamas. “Within ourselves, we need to play with some kind of pride. Playing in front of the home crowd, I think Trinidad and Tobago deserve a 110 per cent effort from any player that steps onto the field,” stated Gomez. “We have nothing to prove against Bahamas, more to ourselves.”
Phillip added: “We have like about three more games in nine days. We definitely need to get maximum points.”