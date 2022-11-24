Maxwell lands double, Romain wins

STEPHAN MAXWELL won two titles, Tobago’s Angela Campbell retained the Women’s Physique crown and Nikkita Romain completed the Junior and Senior women’s bikini fitness double following Saturday’s National Senior Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships held at the Cascadia Hotel and Convention Centre, St Ann’s.

The Senior Championships were being held for the first time since 2019, prior to the Covid-19 global pandemic. A far cry from its peak days, the Senior Nationals was the smallest in many years, attracting 15 competitors and just three women. With just six males competing, men’s bodybuilding was divided into two classes: heavyweight and light-weight.

Evan Jackson of City Gym in Port of Spain won the heavyweight Men’s division, with Nigel Goring of Fitness Center Gym, Maraval in second and Maurice Cleon Pierre of Raw Fitness third.

Maxwell of Evolution Fitness, Chaguanas, was adjudged Men’s bodybuilding lightweight winner, with veteran Dexter “Crab” Litteren finishing second and 81-year-old Urius McHutcherson of the St Joseph-based La Joya Gym ending third. In 2019, Maxwell had finished second, Litteren in third and McHutcherson fifth, among the five who had competed in the Men’s bodybuilding Under 75kg division.

Maxwell also won the Classic Physique division on Saturday night, defeating Princess Town-based Gerval John of the Fitness Connection Gym and heavyweight bodybuilding winner Jackson, who ended third.

Former Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games winner, Tobagonian Angela Campbell, was the only competitor when retaining the Women’s Physique. She also won in 2019.

Having won the Bikini Fitness Division Open class at the 2022 TTBBF National Junior Championships in September, Nikkita Romain of Life Fitness Gym, Diego Martin, added the Senior Bikini Championship in another scantily populated division, where the only other competitor was Jennifer Cook of Asylum Gym in Diego Martin.

Venezuelan Helmis Morales Escalona won the Muscular Men’s Physique division, while Anthony Clarke defeated 2019 second-placed Haroon Henry in the Men’s Physique category.

2022 SENIOR BODYBUILDING & FITNESS CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS:

Bodybuilding: Heavyweight:

1st — Evan Jackson

2nd — Nigel Goring

3rd — Maurice Cleon Pierre

Bodybuilding: Lightweight :

1st — Stephan Maxwell

2nd — William Dexter Litteren

3rd — Urias McHutcherson (81yrs old)

Men’s Classic Physique:

1st — Stephan Maxwell

2nd — Gerval John

3rd — Evan Jackson.

Women’s Physique:

1st — Angela Campbell

Bikini Fitness:

1st — Nikkita Romain

2nd — Jennifer Cook

Muscular Men’s Physique:

1st — Helmis Morales Escalona

2nd — Shun David

3rd — Mikyle Ramcharan

Men’s Physique:

1st — Anthony Kyle A Clarke

2nd — Haroon Henry

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Blackman, Anthony 11th, 12th at Beach Games

Men’s open water swimmer Nikoli Blackman finished 11th and team-mate Zackary Anthony ended 12th in the 3,000 metres Men’s open water final yesterday at the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Participating for the first time in the Games, Team TTO has one medal so far, the men’s handball team picking up a bronze on Wednesday.

Blackman clocked 38 minutes, 42.51 seconds when finishing down the field behind Colombian Juan Manuel Morales Restrepo, who clocked 35:03.40 to win the gold. Anthony clocked 38:43.13 to finish one spot behind Blackman. Seventeen swimmers took part in the event.

‘Fido’ plots next phase of hockey prep

‘Fido’ plots next phase of hockey prep

NATIONAL senior women’s coach, Glen “Fido” Francis, is looking to make a transition to the tactical side of team preparation as the new year breaks.

With the June 23 to July 8 Central American And Caribbean Games scheduled as their next assignment on the international calendar, the former national goalkeeper is planning to switch the emphasis from fitness over the last six months to improving tactical play in practice and actual competition.

Mohammed, Kallicharan boss big T10 chase

Mohammed, Kallicharan boss big T10 chase

Kirstan Kallicharan struck 55 and Jason Mohammed an unbeaten 47 to power the Soca Kings to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the Steelpan Players in their Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Patience gets Chanderpaul 119

Patience gets Chanderpaul 119

Uncapped left-hander Tagenarine Chanderpaul all but pencilled his name in for the opening Test in Perth when he struck a high quality hundred on day two of the four-day “pink-ball” match yesterday.

The 26-year-old son of Test legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul carved out 119 as the Caribbean side, replying to the Australian Prime Minister XI’s 322, reached the close at Manuka Oval on 234 for seven in their first innings.

On his first overseas tour, the left-hander faced 293 deliveries and hit 13 fours and a six—a combination of crisp off-side drives and adventurous on-side strokes—en route to his sixth first class hundred.

Edwards for the 12th time

Edwards for the 12th time

ALEENA EDWARDS struck gold for an incredible 12th time, but her brother Aaron could not complete a family double as Aaron Wilson captured his second straight men’s crown in the National Table Tennis Championship Wednesday night at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

First-time sponsors Pristine Dental Solutions contributed $20,000 to ensure that most prestigious tournament in the sport became a reality, and the champions received $3,500 each.

Maxwell lands double, Romain wins

Maxwell lands double, Romain wins

STEPHAN MAXWELL won two titles, Tobago’s Angela Campbell retained the Women’s Physique crown and Nikkita Romain completed the Junior and Senior women’s bikini fitness double following Saturday’s National Senior Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships held at the Cascadia Hotel and Convention Centre, St Ann’s.

The Senior Championships were being held for the first time since 2019, prior to the Covid-19 global pandemic. A far cry from its peak days, the Senior Nationals was the smallest in many years, attracting 15 competitors and just three women. With just six males competing, men’s bodybuilding was divided into two classes: heavyweight and light-weight.