Maxwell lands double, Romain wins

STEPHAN MAXWELL won two titles, Tobago’s Angela Campbell retained the Women’s Physique crown and Nikkita Romain completed the Junior and Senior women’s bikini fitness double following Saturday’s National Senior Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships held at the Cascadia Hotel and Convention Centre, St Ann’s.
The Senior Championships were being held for the first time since 2019, prior to the Covid-19 global pandemic. A far cry from its peak days, the Senior Nationals was the smallest in many years, attracting 15 competitors and just three women. With just six males competing, men’s bodybuilding was divided into two classes: heavyweight and light-weight.
Evan Jackson of City Gym in Port of Spain won the heavyweight Men’s division, with Nigel Goring of Fitness Center Gym, Maraval in second and Maurice Cleon Pierre of Raw Fitness third.
Maxwell of Evolution Fitness, Chaguanas, was adjudged Men’s bodybuilding lightweight winner, with veteran Dexter “Crab” Litteren finishing second and 81-year-old Urius McHutcherson of the St Joseph-based La Joya Gym ending third. In 2019, Maxwell had finished second, Litteren in third and McHutcherson fifth, among the five who had competed in the Men’s bodybuilding Under 75kg division.
Maxwell also won the Classic Physique division on Saturday night, defeating Princess Town-based Gerval John of the Fitness Connection Gym and heavyweight bodybuilding winner Jackson, who ended third.
Former Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games winner, Tobagonian Angela Campbell, was the only competitor when retaining the Women’s Physique. She also won in 2019.
Having won the Bikini Fitness Division Open class at the 2022 TTBBF National Junior Championships in September, Nikkita Romain of Life Fitness Gym, Diego Martin, added the Senior Bikini Championship in another scantily populated division, where the only other competitor was Jennifer Cook of Asylum Gym in Diego Martin.
Venezuelan Helmis Morales Escalona won the Muscular Men’s Physique division, while Anthony Clarke defeated 2019 second-placed Haroon Henry in the Men’s Physique category.
2022 SENIOR BODYBUILDING & FITNESS CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS:
Bodybuilding: Heavyweight:
1st — Evan Jackson
2nd — Nigel Goring
3rd — Maurice Cleon Pierre
Bodybuilding: Lightweight :
1st — Stephan Maxwell
2nd — William Dexter Litteren
3rd — Urias McHutcherson (81yrs old)
Men’s Classic Physique:
1st — Stephan Maxwell
2nd — Gerval John
3rd — Evan Jackson.
Women’s Physique:
1st — Angela Campbell
Bikini Fitness:
1st — Nikkita Romain
2nd — Jennifer Cook
Muscular Men’s Physique:
1st — Helmis Morales Escalona
2nd — Shun David
3rd — Mikyle Ramcharan
Men’s Physique:
1st — Anthony Kyle A Clarke
2nd — Haroon Henry