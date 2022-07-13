The development of sports in Mayaro and the wider south-eastern region of Trinidad received a major boost last week with the formal opening of newly refurbished basketball and tennis courts at the Mayaro Resource Centre (MRC).
The projected was undertaken by bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT).
Noting that the Covid-19 pandemic had prevented optimum use of the MRC, Claire Fitzpatrick regional president, bpTT; assured the audience that bpTT was gearing up to restart sporting activity in full.
“We look forward to celebrating the emergence of world-class athletes from these first-class facilities. This is yours to make it as good as it can be and we know that with the talent in Mayaro, you will make it great,” Fitzpatrick explained to the gathered Mayaro stakeholders.
The basketball and tennis courts follow upgrades to other aspects of the MRC including the world-class swimming pool and conference facilities. In the near future work is expected to commence on upgrades to the football facilities.
Jameson Rigues, corporate secretary of the All Mayaro Sports Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that oversees sports development in the region, said the opening of the courts was a cause for celebration by the community.
“It is heart-warming to see what bpTT has been doing in Mayaro, not only in sports but in all aspects of life. Basketball is one of the major sporting disciplines in Mayaro. It is a great privilege to have this first-rate facility on our doorstep and I assure you that the youths of Mayaro are eagerly looking forward to using these courts,” said Rigues.
On hand to test out the new court were members of the Trinidad and Tobago female Under-16 basketball team under the guidance of national coach and former player, Learie Sandy, who said he was sure the new court would encourage more youths to enter the sport.
National tennis coach, Anthony Jeremiah, also welcomed the refurbishment of the facilities and expressed the hope that more youngsters in the community would engage in tennis with the first-class courts now available to them.
The opening of the basketball court marked a special occasion for former national star player Matthew Pierre who now serves as community liaison coordinator at bpTT. Pierre celebrated his birthday in tandem with the opening ceremony and rolled back the years with a few practice three-pointers.
Pierre is also founder and president of the Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy, which has sparked a resurgence in the sport in Mayaro in recent years.