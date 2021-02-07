Mayers brings father to tears

Kyle Mayers’ match-winning double-century on debut against Bangladesh yesterday was a knock for the record books. But it was also an innings that warmed the heart of a father and answered the call to action from a West Indies cricket legend.
Moments after Mayers walked off the field in Cahttogram having led the Windies to a shock, record-breaking, three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test, Cricket West Indies linked him up with his father, former Barbados player Shirley Clarke, who shared a few words.
“I must say congratulations to Kyle. This morning was very special for me,” he said. “It brought tears to my eyes. You played extremely well and congratulations to you and the rest of your teammates.”
Clarke, a level three coach, worked with his son especially during the months of lockdown caused by the current Covid-19 pandemic.
“You know how hard I was working at home,” Mayers reminded his dad. “You know you worked with me for the days that I have been in Barbados preparing for this tour, and you know how I felt about this opportunity, so I just want to give you thanks for the help, the coaching, making sure I was prepared for this series.”
Mayers’ 210 not out made him the only player in Test match history to have scored a double-century on Test debut and in the fourth innings of a Test.
His was the kind of effort that former West Indies captain Sir Clive Lloyd had called for when he wrote an open letter to the players who decided to tour Sri Lanka when many of their colleagues decided not to do so because of the pandemic.
“He urged them to seize their chance “to demonstrate your talents and skills to the world and prove to all and sundry that you’re not second class cricketers.”
Asked about that letter yesterday, Mayers told the media via the Zoom media platform: “It was very inspirational. It was a very strong letter.”
Mayers’ skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, standing in on this tour for regular skipper Jason Holder agreed. “I thought it was very inspirational. It showed full confidence in the guys that were coming on tour. It was nice to see and it gave us something to go out there and play hard for. That was very inspirational to see,” Brathwaite said.
And having given the cricket world notice of his ability, Mayers plans to show a lot more in the future. “I’m a student of the game, always looking to learn new stuff,” he said. I don’t want to be a one-hit wonder; I want to be successful for the duration of my career.”