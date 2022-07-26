West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers has urged his team-mates to keep their heads up and be mindful of the bigger picture as they head into the third and final One-Day International against India today at the Queen’s Park Oval.
The hosts lost two very close contests against the Indians to concede the series 2-0 heading into the final game.
Mayers explained that the bigger picture is the World Cup and every game they play is a stepping stone towards that and today’s contest is no different.
Although they can’t win the series, the final game represents an opportunity to stop an ODI losing streak that started in Pakistan and Jason Holder’s return to the team could give them the edge needed to get over the line after they lost the first game by three runs and the second by two wickets.
Holder missed the first two matches due to Covid-19 but is now available for selection in the final game having trained with the team yesterday after returning a negative test.
On both occasions, the hosts scored more than 300 runs and batted 50 overs, which was a major talking point ahead of the series.
“I think the batting has been consistent. People have been crying us down after the last series but we got an opportunity to bat on a good surface now and you can see what this batting group can do,” Mayers said after Sunday’s close two-wicket loss.
“So it is just for us to come together and get all three aspects together and continue to play good cricket. Two tough games, I thought we played well in both games but we didn’t cross the line,” he added.
Moving forward, he said there were a few areas the team will seek to address and insisted that it is all part of the process.
“We can tidy up a few areas and move forward and hopefully do better. I would tell the guys to keep their heads up. No one expected us to put up such a good fight and we always believed that we are good cricketers and at some point, the small steps will add up and pay off and we will be good,” said Mayers.
“It is just a stepping stone in the progress of the team. Just keep it up and continue to play good cricket. It is a long-term goal with the World Cup coming up and if we keep putting up performances, hopefully by then we’ll be a complete team,” he added.
Looking back at Sunday’s loss, Mayers said he knew the Windies would be missing some overs and that he would get a chance to bowl but never thought he would be delivering the final six balls with the game on the line.
India needed eight runs off the final over after Axar Patel’s career best 64 not out got them over the line, the batter hitting a six to seal the game with two balls to spare.
“They were trying to deliberate as to who would bowl the last over and I just said give me the ball. I knew I had to get a few yorkers in to try and get us back in the game and I nailed three and obviously I missed the last one,” Mayers said of the finish.
“It was a tough over to bowl but I backed myself and my team-mates backed me and I got three but hopefully the next game doesn’t come to that,” he concluded.