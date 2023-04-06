MCC life member Aguilleira: Understand your history

Former West Indies women’s captain Merissa Aguilleira is set to be the first female cricketer from the Caribbean to become an honorary life member of the Merylebone Cricket Club (MCC).
Aguilleira was one of 17 new honorary life members named by the club in a statement on Wednesday. She is also the only West Indies player on the list that also includes India’s MS Dhoni, England’s Eoin Morgan, South Africa’s Dale Styne and New Zealand’s Ross Taylor.
Aguilleira, who retired from international cricket in 2019, is the 29th West Indies cricketer to become a life member and the fifth T&T player.
The other T&T and West Indies cricketers to become honorary life members are Deryck Murray (1990), Larry Gomes (1998), Brian Lara (2013) and Ian Bishop (2019).
“I am truly overwhelmed, honoured and thankful to be given this prestigious award alongside the world’s greatest cricketers. It is indeed a privilege to be a part of this elite group,” Aguilleira tweeted Wednesday.
While coordinating the ongoing Under-19 Women Tri Series featuring Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and the Windward Islands, the World Cup winner told the Express yesterday that she feels “truly blessed and honoured” by the recognition from the MCC, after dedicating her entire life and career in service to West Indies cricket.
“I feel truly blessed and honoured for this great achievement. I think words can’t really express the way I felt when I heard about being one of the members and I think hard work always pays off,” said Aguilleira.
“Throughout my entire career I have always dedicated my entire life to serve West Indies cricket to the best of my abilities and I think I did so. And this is where it led me, being recognised for my achievements the most prestigious clubs in the world and I am really happy I have been given this opportunity,” she added.
And although she retired from the game in 2019, Aguilleira remains committed to the sport and increasing the participation in women’s cricket which she believes is crucial for the growth of the game.
“I am thankful to be able to share my knowledge with the players and help them to understand the game a bit more,” she said.
“I think we just need more thinking cricketers which I am really trying to push going forward. We have a good bunch of girls even in Trinidad and Tobago. I have been training with some of the Under-19 players and they seem to be open to change and to understand the history of women’s cricket which is important,” Aguilleira continued.
“For me if you don’t understand the history, no way you can go out there and represent. What I am seeing is something that will grow into something really good for the game. You will be able to get bigger pools of players to select from because I think that is a big issue for West Indies because we don’t have a big enough pool of players,” she added.
In terms of her advice to the U-19 girls, she said: “Continue to work hard and remain focussed.”
“There are a lot of distractions for the younger ones now, so once they are properly monitored and they have mentors around them who have served West Indies cricket and who understand the challenges and the ups and downs, I think they are going to be okay because the talent is there,” Aguilleira concluded.