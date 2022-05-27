McCoy’s excellence, Buttler ton puts Royals in final

West Indies left-arm seamer Obed McCoy produced an outstanding performance as Rajasthan Royals trounced Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets, yesterday, to surge into tomorrow’s final of the Indian Premier League.

The 25-year-old McCoy, with just 13 T20 International to his name, belied his experience with a spell of three for 23 from four overs which helped limit RCB to an insufficient 157 for eight from their 20 overs, despite Rajat Patidar’s 58 off 42 deliveries.

Englishman Jos Buttler then crunched his fourth hundred of the tournament as he steered Royals to victory with an unbeaten 106 off 60 balls, extending his staggering form that has seen compile 824 runs at an average of 58. Royals will now clash with Alzarri Joseph’s Gujarat Titans in the final.

Sent in at the Narendra Modi Stadium — also the venue for the final — RCB lost stroke-maker Virat Kohli cheaply for seven in the second over but were revived by Patidar who put on 70 for the second wicket with captain Faf du Plessis (25) and a further 32 for the third wicket with Australian Glenn Maxwell (24).

Patidar, who hit an unbeaten hundred against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this week, continued his great form by counting four fours and three sixes. Once he perished in the 16th over, the innings tailed away as McCoy and new ball pacer Prasidh Krishna (3-22) controlled the back end for Royals.

McCoy, who had earlier claimed South African du Plessis holing out to short third man in the 11th over, then knocked over Mahipal Lomror (eight) in the 18th over before getting Harshal Patel for one in a brilliant last over which cost only three runs.

Buttler then tore into RCB’s attack, racing to his fifty off a mere 23 balls and before completing his sixth T20 hundred off 59 balls at the end of the 18th over.

Along the way, he put on 61 for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal (21), 52 for the second with Sanju Samson (23) and a further 35 for the third wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (nine). West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer was there at the end unbeaten on two.

Begu fined US$10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Irina-Camelia Begu yesterday was fined US$10,000 by the French Tennis Federation after she threw her racket and it bounced off the clay and into the stands during a match at the French Open on Thursday.

Community Cup quarters on this weekend

The NLCL U-19 Community Cup is now down to the best eight teams, who will contest the quarter-final (knockout) matches this weekend at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Proceeding to the knockout phase were six teams from Trinidad. They are Soccer Made Simple FC, Cox Football Academy, Malabar Young Stars, Gasparillo Youths, Cantaro United and Point Fortin Youth Football Academy. Advancing to the final eight from the sister isle of Tobago were Jaric Titans and Eagles FC.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored a career-best 184 while Vishaul Singh struck his ninth first-class century to give Guyana Harpy Eagles a 191-run first-innings lead against the Jamaica Scorpions yesterday, heading into the final day of the West Indies Championship match at Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are out of contention for the West Indies 4-Day Championship title after falling to a heavy innings and 22-run defeat against Barbados Pride on the third day of their fourth-round match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s title hopes were hanging by a thread yesterday after the Barbados Pride took a 161-run first innings lead before reducing the hosts to 51 for three at stumps with two days left in their fourth-round West Indies Four-Day Championship encounter at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.