McKay, Cole, De Gannes achieve Carifta standards

Shakeem McKay and his Abilene Wildcats clubmate Daeshaun Cole recorded 200-metre victories on the second and final day of Carifta Trials, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday.
McKay emerged victorious in the boys’ Under-20 half-lap final in 21.38 seconds, well inside the 21.92 Carifta Games qualifying time. He also bettered the 21.40 World U20 Championship and 21.62 Pan Am Juniors standards.
Keone John of Memphis Pioneers and Phoenix Athletics sprinter Jaden De Souza achieved the Carifta standard as well. John clocked 21.79 for second spot in the final, while De Souza finished third in 21.92.
In the semi-final round, McKay, John, De Souza, Joshua Mascall of Fyzabad Athletic Stars and Jordan Noel of Cougars achieved wind-assisted qualifying times. McKay clocked 21.12, John 21.61, De Souza 21.69, Mascall 21.68 and Noel 21.92. And in the preliminaries, there were windy Carifta standards for McKay (21.90), John (21.59), Mascall (21.80) and Concorde’s Revell Webster (21.51).
Cole won the boys’ Under-20 200m final in 22.30 seconds, forcing Kaiyin Morris of Cougars into second spot in 22.40. Both sprinters dived under the 22.44 Carifta qualifying standard.
In the semis, Cole, Morris, Burnley’s Kyle Williams and Cougars’ Dylan Woodruffe attained wind-aided Carifta standards, clocking 22.22, 22.38, 22.35 and 22.23, respectively. There were legal qualifying times for Cole (22.33) and Woodruffe (22.34) in the preliminaries, as well as a windy qualifier for Williams (22.31).
Janae De Gannes disturbed the sand at a wind-assisted 5.66 metres -- 32 centimetres further than the Carifta Games girls’ Under-17 long jump standard. The Concorde athlete also jumped 5.53m with a legal wind at her back. De Gannes also qualified in the 200m, her windy 24.50 seconds clocking in the preliminaries bettering the 24.68 Carifta standard. She opted out of the final.
One A Week runner Aniqah Bailey and Cougars athlete Kayleigh Forde both went faster than the two minutes, 24.84 seconds girls’ Under-17 800m standard. Bailey was first to the line in 2:21.27, while Forde finished second in 2:24.05. D’Abadie’s Adrianna Quamina won the girls’ Under-17 discus with a 33.70 metres throw, bettering the 33.15m Carifta standard. Aaron Antoine of Neon Wolves went over the bar at 2.10 metres for victory in the boys’ Under-20 high jump. The clearance was a qualifier for both Carifta Games and Pan Am Juniors.
There were 27 Carifta qualifying performances from 15 athletes on day two. The 2022 Carifta Games will be staged in Jamaica between April 16 and 18.