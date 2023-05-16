McKenzie, ‘Chanders’ anchor strong start for Windies ‘A’ in 1st ‘Test’

Kirk McKenzie

SOLID KNOCK: West Indies ‘A’ team batter Kirk McKenzie, centre, celebrates reaching a half-century on the first day of the four-day ‘Test’ against Bangladesh ‘A’ at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, in Bangladesh, yesterday. --Photo: CWI

Half-centuries from openers Kirk McKenzie and Tagenarine Chanderpaul enabled West Indies “A” to make a strong start to their “Test” series against hosts Bangladesh “A” yesterday before adverse weather halted their progress.

McKenzie led the way with 86 and Chanderpaul was not out on 70 — and the Caribbean side reached 220 for two in their first innings before rain stopped play about an hour early on the first day of the four-day, first-class match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The left-handed pair endured little trouble during their time together and shared 130 for the first wicket to set the foundation for the innings after the visitors won the toss and chose to bat on a typically easy-paced pitch.

Alick Athanaze was not out on 35 and had put on 60 -- unbroken -- with Chanderpaul for the third wicket before the weather intervened, and their fellow left-hander and Test No. 3 Raymon Reifer made 26 in a solid start from the West Indies A top order.

Fresh from his double hundred for the West Indies Academy in the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series, McKenzie gave further proof of his ability during a near three-hour long stay at the crease in which he smashed 11 fours and one six from 124 balls.

Chanderpaul, the son of former West Indies captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul, and the incumbent opening partner for West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite, batted doggedly for five hours and has struck only five fours from 190 balls.

The opening pair carried the Caribbean team to lunch on 74 without loss and continued to plunder the modest Bangladesh “A” attack after the interval before avarice overcame McKenzie and he was caught at long-off, playing an ill-advised lofted drive at a delivery from Saif Hassan.

Reifer strode to the crease and batted solidly for 45 minutes with Chanderpaul, his former Guyana Harpy Eagles teammate, but he was caught behind about 10 minutes before tea, playing forward at a delivery from pacer Mushfik Hassan that moved away.

West Indies “A” were 160 for two, and Chanderpaul and Athanaze defied the hosts for another three overs and added only six more runs before tea with the weather starting to close in on the ground. After the break, Chanderpaul continued to grind away, and Athanaze had just started to express himself, striking half-dozen fours from 52 balls, when the weather interrupted play.

West Indies “A” arrived last Thursday in Bangladesh to play a series of three “Tests” – at the SICS – under West Indies senior team wicketkeeper-batsman, Joshua Da Silva. The other two matches start on May 23 and May 30. The series reciprocates the Bangladesh “A” Tour of the Caribbean last August, when the teams drew both a series of two “Tests”, and three One-day, 50 overs-a-side matches.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COACH PHIL

COACH PHIL

In search of a fifth Caribbean Premier League T20 title, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have continued to shake things up, with Phil Simmons joining the franchise as their new head coach.

The addition to the TKR family was announced yesterday by the organisation, with skipper Kieron Pollard hoping the former West Indies head coach can bring some smiles and exciting results back to the Trinidad-based franchise.

Army edge Rangers 1-0

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers suffered successive Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) defeats when edged 1-0 by THE Defence Force in a rescheduled match, yesterday, at the Police Academy ground.

The decisive moment came when captain and central defender Justin Garcia convert a penalty following a foul by Rangers right-back Caleb Sturge on Army midfielder Jameel Cooper.

New rankings system launched

CONCACAF launched yesterday an innovative, new ranking system for clubs and leagues in the confederation that will help determine draw seedings for its Champions League and other new tournaments.

The new rankings will be an important part of revamped club ecosystem in CONCACAF and will come into effect from the start of the new Central American and Caribbean Cup tournaments and onwards, and the expanded Champions League next year.

RADO focus on compliance, education and testing over the next six months

Compliance with the world anti-doping code will be high on the agenda of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) with education, testing, and training a critical part of the focus.

This is one of the developments coming out of the Caribbean RADO annual general meeting staged in Port of Spain earlier this month.

‘Calypso Girls’ fine-tune ahead of CAC Games

‘Calypso Girls’ fine-tune ahead of CAC Games

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers will compete at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, scheduled to take place in San Salvador, where the sport of netball will be contested for the very first time.

The team will use the CAC tournament, between June 23-July 8, as preparation for the Vitality Netball World Cup which takes place in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6.

McKenzie, ‘Chanders’ anchor strong start for Windies ‘A’ in 1st ‘Test’

McKenzie, ‘Chanders’ anchor strong start for Windies ‘A’ in 1st ‘Test’

Half-centuries from openers Kirk McKenzie and Tagenarine Chanderpaul enabled West Indies “A” to make a strong start to their “Test” series against hosts Bangladesh “A” yesterday before adverse weather halted their progress.

McKenzie led the way with 86 and Chanderpaul was not out on 70 — and the Caribbean side reached 220 for two in their first innings before rain stopped play about an hour early on the first day of the four-day, first-class match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.