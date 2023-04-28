McKenzie, Wickham dominate for Windies Academy

A majestic, maiden first-class double hundred from opener Kirk McKenzie and a composed, maiden first-class hundred from Kevin Wickham led dominant West Indies Academy batting against Team Weekes in the second match of the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series, in Antigua, yesterday.

McKenzie was undefeated on 209 and Wickham was unbeaten on 104, and the Academy reached 378 for four, replying to the Team Weekes first innings total of 401, at the close on the third day of the four-day, first-class match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Left-hander McKenzie reached his milestone from 340 balls when he slapped a delivery from Test left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul through cover for his 25th four, and Wickham reached his landmark soon after from 196 balls with a languid, lofted drive over long-off for six off the same bowler.

McKenzie, 22, who made his first-class debut last year for Jamaica Scorpions, cracked 25 fours and one six from 365 balls and was a model of concentration during his seven hours and 40 minutes in the middle.

Wickham, 20, has so far struck eight fours and one six from 223 balls.

