CHAYSE MCQUAN is back for the country’s first major open squash tournament since the Covid-19 pandemic first hit in March 2020.
The FAR-UVC Senior National Squash Championships, sponsored by Joint Medical Products Caribbean Limited, will take place over the next four days at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
McQuan came across from his base in New York, USA, and stunned defending champion Colin Ramasra in straight sets in the men’s final when this tournament was contested in the middle of 2019.
However the eight-time champion had to be distracted as his wedding was around the corner, and he may still not be close to his best as he and his wife recently welcomed their first child.
But Ramasra, who reached No. 1 in the rankings in Europe in the 35-39 age-group in January 2020, two months before the first Covid shutdown, is arguably the best player to ever come out of Trinidad and Tobago, and he will still be the man to beat.
Also included in the 32-draw are fellow former national champs Paul Jerome De Verteuil and Josh Pinard as well as Seth Thong, who was crowned Caribbean Under-11 champ in 2017 and Caribbean Under-13 champ two years later. The season began in April with De Verteuil lifting the Division A trophy for the third successive time in a Graded tournament.
Pinard, one of the country’s most talented players ever in the sport, made a return in that competition after an absence of over five years. The 14-year-old Thong reached the semifinals and went on to capture the Under-17 and 19 titles last month in the first National Junior Championships since 2019.
Describing the women’s draw as weak with three-time and defending champ Charlotte Knaggs and former champ and last year’s runner-up Alexandria Yearwood unable to return from overseas, would be the understatement of the year.
As a result, Rhea Khan, who is now in her late 40s and has been plagued by injury over the last couple of years, gets a golden opportunity to lift the trophy one more time. The former national junior badminton champ has already won it 18 times and is the most successful national champ in any sport in the country.
The main obstacle in Khan’s way is Marie Claire Barcant, who secured three individual medals in the Caribbean Junior Championships in the latter stages of the last decade, and is top seed.
Also included in the eight-draw are top juniors Chloe Walcott and Sigourney Williams. After capturing the Under-17 and 19 titles in the 2019 edition, Walcott successfully defended the Under-19 crown when the National Junior Championships returned last month.
Williams was the runner-up and walked away with the Under-17 trophy.
There will also be action in the over-40 and 50 divisions over the next four days and first serve today is at 4.30 p.m.