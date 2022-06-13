McQuan, Barcant rule at Nationals

CHAYSE McQuan made it two straight and Marie Claire Barcant struck gold for the first time by preventing a legend from capturing a 19th title when the curtain fell on the FAR-UVC National Squash Championships Sunday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Rhea Khan, the all-time leader in national titles won in any sport in the country, flew out of the gates and raced to a 6-1 lead in the women’s final.
But Barcant, a three-time medallist at the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championships, then came to life, and after taking ten of the last 12 points of the set, was almost always in control and ended up prevailing 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7.
Khan, who is more than twice the age of her 22-year-old opponent, seemed certain to go down in straight sets, but she won eight straight points when trailing 5-1 in the third to force another round.
But the tank of the 46-year-old was almost empty at that stage, and although she fought gallantly again in the fourth Barcant maintained her high level to ensure there would be no spectacular comeback.
The top seed had lost in her only other final, in 2018, the year after Khan last appeared in the title match and could not finish after twisting her ankle with Charlotte Knaggs on the verge of victory.
McQuan had stunned Colin Ramasra in the men’s final when this tournament was last contested three years ago, and he became the overwhelming favourite when the ten-time champ withdrew the day before Thursday’s first serve.
However, no one told Josh Pinard and, after going up two sets to one in the final, he led at the midway stage of both the fourth and fifth before fading and eventually going down 11-3, 8-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7.
The two-time champ is arguably the most talented player of the last three decades, but still no one gave him a chance of even reaching the final as he had only returned from a six-year absence two months before. The 33-year-old Pinard not only reached the title match of the Joint Medical Products Caribbean Limited-sponsored competition, he won his three matches without dropping a set to get there.
McQuan also surrendered three sets in the tournament—two of them to Pinard. The champion is scheduled to return to his base in New York, USA, today, and will begin training almost immediately ahead of a couple professional tournaments.
The 30-year-old plans to return to the region in August for the CASA Championships, in Jamaica, and Pinard, Barcant and Khan could be his teammates.