McQuan going for ‘Nationals’ hat-trick

CHAYSE MCQUAN is attempting to capture the men’s crown in the National Squash Championship for the third time in succession.
The leading tournament in the sport in the country will take place from this afternoon until Sunday at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
McQuan lifted the trophy for the first time in 2019, but had to wait until last year to defend it as the 2020 and ’21 editions were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 31-year-old is back from his base in New York, USA, and last year’s women’s champion Marie Claire Barcant will also be competing over the next five days.
Colin Ramasra, who lost in the final a week before his wedding four years ago and withdrew after the draw was made for last year’s edition, is back and looking for his 11th title in this tournament.
The other main contender is Seth Thong, who pushed the country’s most successful player in a competitive four-set final in the first tournament of the season a couple months ago.
The former Caribbean Under-11 and 13 champion was still 15 years old when he defeated former national champ Paul Jerome De Verteuil for his first open title in December.
The women’s field is very disappointing again and Barcant and Rhea Khan are expected to square off in the final for the second straight year.
The 23-year-old prevailed in four sets last year over an opponent more than twice her age, but Khan has won more national titles than any other player in any sport in the country and cannot be written off as she goes for No. 19.