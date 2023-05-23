McQuan going for ‘Nationals’ hat-trick

Whatever his circumstances at the end, Claude Noel will forever be Trinidad and Tobago’s first-ever boxing world champion.

Recently, a 54-second video of the country’s first world champion dragging on the floor and screaming for help was posted to social media. Blind and an amputee, Noel was heard calling for his stick. On Sunday, at age 74 (1948-2023), he passed away, the circumstances of his death unknown.