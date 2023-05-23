McQuan going for ‘Nationals’ hat-trick

Chayse McQuan

DEFENDING CHAMPS: Marie Claire Barcant and Chayse McQuan.

CHAYSE MCQUAN is attempting to capture the men’s crown in the National Squash Championship for the third time in succession.

The leading tournament in the sport in the country will take place from this afternoon until Sunday at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

McQuan lifted the trophy for the first time in 2019, but had to wait until last year to defend it as the 2020 and ’21 editions were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 31-year-old is back from his base in New York, USA, and last year’s women’s champion Marie Claire Barcant will also be competing over the next five days.

Colin Ramasra, who lost in the final a week before his wedding four years ago and withdrew after the draw was made for last year’s edition, is back and looking for his 11th title in this tournament.

The other main contender is Seth Thong, who pushed the country’s most successful player in a competitive four-set final in the first tournament of the season a couple months ago.

The former Caribbean Under-11 and 13 champion was still 15 years old when he defeated former national champ Paul Jerome De Verteuil for his first open title in December.

The women’s field is very disappointing again and Barcant and Rhea Khan are expected to square off in the final for the second straight year.

The 23-year-old prevailed in four sets last year over an opponent more than twice her age, but Khan has won more national titles than any other player in any sport in the country and cannot be written off as she goes for No. 19.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jordan and Sinclair strike early

Barbados Pride pacer Akeem Jordan and Guyana Harpy Eagles off-spinner Kevin Sinclair shared four wickets to give West Indies “A” an early edge against Bangladesh “A” in the second “Test” yesterday—but adverse weather again cut short play.

FAREWELL KING CLAUDE

FAREWELL KING CLAUDE

Whatever his circumstances at the end, Claude Noel will forever be Trinidad and Tobago’s first-ever boxing world champion.

Recently, a 54-second video of the country’s first world champion dragging on the floor and screaming for help was posted to social media. Blind and an amputee, Noel was heard calling for his stick. On Sunday, at age 74 (1948-2023), he passed away, the circumstances of his death unknown.

McQuan going for ‘Nationals’ hat-trick

McQuan going for ‘Nationals’ hat-trick

CHAYSE MCQUAN is attempting to capture the men’s crown in the National Squash Championship for the third time in succession.

The leading tournament in the sport in the country will take place from this afternoon until Sunday at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Committee rules in favour of PowerGen

The National League Disciplinary Committee has recommended that PowerGen Penal Sports Club receive 24 points for their second-round Premiership 1 league match against Profilbau Victoria United which ended in a no-result at Victoria’s home venue, the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore in February.

Lyon linked with Levi Garcia

Lyon linked with Levi Garcia

Trinidad and Tobago striker Levi Garcia has been linked with Olympique Lyonnais, the top French football club.

Onlymercato.com has reported that Olympique Lyonnais have ambitious plans for next season and are looking to strengthen their attack. The French club is said to be very interested in striker Garcia, who is currently under contract with Greek champions AEK Athens until 2025.

Rangers terminated

THE CHANCES of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers representing Trinidad and Tobago at the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean club tournaments have almost certainly vanished following Monday night’s dramatic collapse and 5-2 defeat to Police FC at their La Horquetta stronghold.