CHAYSE MCQUAN and Colin Ramasra marched into the men’s final of the National Squash Championship Saturday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The United States-based McQuan whipped Julian Chin 11-8, 11-7, 11-2 in the semifinals, while Ramasra scored a commanding 11-2. 11-5, 11-4 triumph over Brandon de Montrichard, the player he defeated for his tenth and final title five years ago.
The country’s most successful player also made it to the final the year after, but was stunned by a week before his wedding by McQuan, who came back from New York after the two-year pandemic hiatus to defend his crown last year.
The 31-year-old was not the only player looking to prevail in back-to-back years when the tournament ended last night.
Defending champ Marie Clarie Barcant defeated former two-time national Under-19 champ Chloe Walcott 11-6, 13-11, 11-3 to set up a meeting with 18-time champ Rhea Khan in the women’s final for the second straight year.