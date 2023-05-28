CHAYSE MCQUAN and Colin Ramasra marched into the men’s final of the National Squash Championship Saturday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

The United States-based McQuan whipped Julian Chin 11-8, 11-7, 11-2 in the semifinals, while Ramasra scored a commanding 11-2. 11-5, 11-4 triumph over Brandon de Montrichard, the player he defeated for his tenth and final title five years ago.

The country’s most successful player also made it to the final the year after, but was stunned by a week before his wedding by McQuan, who came back from New York after the two-year pandemic hiatus to defend his crown last year.

The 31-year-old was not the only player looking to prevail in back-to-back years when the tournament ended last night.

Defending champ Marie Clarie Barcant defeated former two-time national Under-19 champ Chloe Walcott 11-6, 13-11, 11-3 to set up a meeting with 18-time champ Rhea Khan in the women’s final for the second straight year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ARMY MAKE SURE

ARMY MAKE SURE

The clouds and rain resulted in a dull afternoon in some parts. But Defence Force made full use of the bright sunshine in Marabella to confirm their presence in this year’s CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, yesterday.

Brent Sam, Reon Moore and Justin Sadoo gave their side a 3-0 victory over W Connection at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in round 18 action of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, thus confirming Defence Force’s spot in CONCACAF Champions League qualifying.

Gold, silver for Carter in London

Gold, silver for Carter in London

Ace TTO swimmer Dylan Carter continued to rake in the medals on the weekend.

At the AP Race London International meet, Carter picked up gold in the Men’s 50 metres freestyle Super Final Saturday evening.

Carter touched the wall in 22.24 seconds to beat Matthew Richards of Great Britain (22.35) and New Zealander Carter Swift (22,81). Earlier in the heats, Carter was also fastest in 22.23.

Sammy: Common vision and purpose

New West Indies white-ball coach Daren Sammy has a vision of creating an elite performing team and One-Day International skipper Shai Hope and T20 International captain Rovman Powell are on board with that ambition.

“My mission is to create an elite performing West Indies team,” Sammy told the media during a virtual meeting on Saturday.

Central Sports lift Prem I T20 title

Central Sports lift Prem I T20 title

Derone Davis hit 51 runs off 22 balls while Rayad Emrit grabbed four wickets for 31 runs to lead Central Sports to their second Premiership I T20 title with a 27-run win over PowerGen Penal Sports in the tournament finale on Saturday night at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

Bertrand books NCAA ticket

Bertrand books NCAA ticket

Leah Bertrand clocked a wind-aided 11.17 seconds in Florida, USA, on Saturday, to book her ticket to the June 7 to 10 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Bertrand’s 11.17 run earned her fifth spot in the second of three women’s 100 metres heats at the NCAA East Preliminary meet.