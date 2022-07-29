MEDAL IN SIGHT

TEAM TTO’s top swimmer Dylan Carter will race for a medal this afternoon at 2:07 p.m. TT time, when the Men’s 50 metres butterfly event splashes off at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England.
The 26-year-old Westmoorings native will be seeking his second-ever Commonwealth Games medal and hoping to add to his 2018 Commonwealth silver in the same event.
The national record holder - following his 22.85-second fourth-placed effort in the event at the 2022 FINA Aquatics World Championships in Budapest, Hungary last month — will swim out of lane three after he was the third fastest qualifier after the two semi-final rounds.
His competition is sure to be the two other men who were in that Worlds final, including first semi-final winner and home favourite Benjamin Proud — who set the pace with a controlled 23.06 seconds swim to qualify as the fastest — and Singapore’s Tzen Wei Teong who was first to the wall in semi-final two ahead of Carter (23.24 to 23.41). Proud will take the top-seeded lane four, while Teong will dive into action out of lane five.
Carter beat both men in Budapest, with Proud in seventh and Teong in eighth place.
Back in Birmingham yesterday, there were some real casualties after the semi-final round. Defending champion Chad Le Clos (23.67) of South Africa failed to advance after placing 11th overall after finishing sixth in semi-final one. And 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers (23.65) finished in the same spot in semi-final two and tenth overall after being the fastest qualifier heading into the semis.
In the championship final this afternoon, England’s Jacob Peters will swim out of lane six while Canada’s Joshua Liendo Edwards will be in lane two. Wales’ Lewis Fraser, New Zealand’s Cameron Gray and England’s Adam Barrettwill line up in lanes seven, one and eight respectively.
Last night, Carter was expected to do video analysis of the semi-final swim and make some refinements ahead of the final.
“I felt like I put a bit more muscle into it, maybe too much muscle and not enough finesse,” Carter said, “(I) will try to be smoother tomorrow (today) and just get my hand on the wall for a medal!”
Earlier in the morning preliminaries, Carter finished second behind Chalmers to advance to the semis as the third fastest qualifier, posting 23.59 to Chalmers’ 23.45 in heat seven. Chalmers was the quickest after that round of races.
Meanwhile, Carter’s team-mate Graham Chatoor failed to advance out of the preliminaries, finishing 20th of 21 in the Men’s 400m freestyle after placing fourth of five in heat one with a time of 4:05.50.
NETBALLERS BEATEN
In netball, coach Kemba Duncan’s squad was easily and expectedly swept aside by the defending Commonwealth champions and hosts England 22-74. Goal attack Joelisa Cooper with ten goals and goal shoot Afeisha Noel (12) scored for Team TTO in a lop-sided game at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Arena.
KNAGGS, MCQUAN LOSE
In squash, Charlotte Knaggs made an early exit from the competition after the round of 64, losing 2-3 to Malta’s Lijana Sultana. Her male compatriot, Chase Mc Quan also departed at the same stage in the Men’s singles competition, going down 0-3 to Canada’s David Baillargeon.
COSTELLOE, ROSS
DOWN THE FIELD
And in triathlon at Sutton Park, Team TTO’s Jason Costelloe placed 32nd of 45 in the Men’s sprint distance event (750m swim, 20k bike, 5k run) in one hour, 02.06 seconds, while Jenna Ross was 27th of 32 in the women’s edition, clocking 1:07:45.