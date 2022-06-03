MEDAL RUSH

NIKOLI BLACKMAN, the two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, added another gold plus a silver to his haul as the Pan Am Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships continued yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.
His teammate Zachary Anthony broke the meet record for the Boys 13-14 100m free — a record set by Blackman at the 2020 edition of the games (53.87) — when he swam the lead leg of the team that included Liam Carrington, Darren Belfon and Giovanni Rivas to gold in the Boys 13-14 4 x 100m freestyle relay (3:42.88).
The world governing body for aquatics, FINA, allows swimmers to post record-breaking swims provided the time is taken exclusively from the first leg of a relay. Anthony won the individual Boys 13-14 100m free event in 53.99 seconds on the opening day.
Back to the individual feats, Blackman led off the gold medal charge for this country and was one of five TTO individual champions on the day while two of Team TTO’s relay teams also secured gold medals.
Yesterday’s medal tally read 17 (7 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze) for a combined two-day total of 31 (15 gold, 9 silver, 7 bronze) to be third in the medal standings behind Puerto Rico (62: 21 gold, 20 silver, 21 bronze) and Peru (53; 16 gold, 20 silver, 17 bronze).
TTO are also third on the points standings — the benchmark used to determine the champion team — with 432 points behind leaders Peru (674 pts) and Puerto Rico (643 pts).
Blackman claimed his individual gold in the Boys 15-17 200m freestyle leading all the way to touch in 1:53.39 ahead of Puerto Rico’s Troy Ficklen (1:55.91) and Honduras’s Gabriel Hernandez (1:56.43)
Also Giovanni Rivas grabbed gold and led a TTO one-two in the Boys 13-14 100m butterfly, posting a 58.27-second clocking while teammate Zachary Anthony earned silver in 59.14.
Earlier, Anthony gained his first silver in the Boys 13-14 200m freestyle when he was timed in a personal best (PB) of 2:00.23.
Rivas also won silver in the Boys 13-14 50m backstroke stopping the clock in 28.80 seconds. Cadell Lyons swam to gold in the Boys 18 & over edition of the event, winning comfortably in 54.84 seconds.
Johann-Matthew Matamoro led a second one-two with Blackman in the Boys 15-17 50m backstroke (27.81 to 27.96) while Ornella Walker (29.89) splashed to the fifth and final individual gold in the Girls 18 & over 50m backstroke with teammate Jahmia Harley gaining the bronze in 30.86 seconds.
TTO got silver and bronze in the Boys 18 & over 50m backstroke through Delroy Tyrell (27.35) and Christian Awah (27.36), respectively, in a race won comfortably by Puerto Rico’s Yeziel Miranda (26.40).
In the 4x100m freestyle relay department, TTO’s two gold medal efforts came via the Boys 13-14 team and the Boys 15-17 4x100m free squad of Aaron Stuart, Prince Moreau, Matamoro and Blackman (3:36.62).
The Boys 18 & over relay of Aqeel Joseph, Tyrell, Josiah Parag and Lyons lost gold by a finger when they registered 3:34.50 to Peru’s 3:34.47.
And TTO collected two more relay bronze; in the Girls 15-17 courtesy Amari Ash, Joy Blackett, Tyla Ho A Shu and Gabrielle Vickles (4:25.35) and in the Girls 18 & over DeNicha Lewis, Gabriela Donahue,Walker and Harley (4:13.17).