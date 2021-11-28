TEAM TTO swimmer Kael Yorke and cyclist Michael Ackee were fifth and sixth respectively in their events Saturday night as the inaugural 2021 Junior Pan American Games (Under-23) continued in Cali, Colombia.
At the Hernando Botero O’byrne outdoor Olympic-sized (50-metre) pool, the University of Indianapolis senior placed fifth from lane two in the men’s 100m butterfly championship final in a new personal best of 54.09 seconds.
That race saw a Brazilian one-two, with Kayky Matos (52.81) taking gold ahead of his countryman Matheus Gonche (52.83).
Venezuela’s Jorge Otaiza claimed the bronze in 53.76, ahead of Peru’s Javier Nicolas (53.82). After Yorke, Colombia’s Camilo-Andre Montano (54.58), Chile’s Benjamin Schnapp (55.04) and Mexico’s Ascanio Fernandez (55.08) rounded out the other placings.
Yorke had qualified in the same position in 54.27 after the morning prelims.
At the Alcides Nieto Patiño Velodrome on that same night, Ackee placed second in the fifth to eighth place final to finish sixth overall.
Mexico’s Francisco Torres was first across the line, followed by Ackee, Ecuador’s Francisco Nazareno and Venezuela’s Yorber Teran.
Earlier, Ackee lost his heat two quarter-final duel with Colombia’s Carlos Echeverri.
Back at the pool ,Yorke’s compatriot Zarek Wilson placed eighth in the B final of that event in 58.16 seconds, for 16th overall.
In the women’s 200m freestyle , Gabriella Donahue improved on her heat swim to post a 2:08.44 and finish fifth in the B final and 13th overall.
On the men’s side, Graham Chatoor won the B final in 1:55.15 to finish ninth, while his younger team-mate Wilson (1:58.70) tired and came eighth in that same race, good for 16th overall.
And Ornella Walker was 14th after a 2:38.28-second effort in the B final of the women’s 200m backstroke.
Yesterday on the third day of the swim competition, Team TTO’s swimmers seemed to show the wear and tear of their exertions from the previous two days..
In the women’s 100m freestyle, Donahue was 25th overall out of a field of 38 in one minute,18 seconds.
In the men’s equivalent, the 16-year-old pair of Wilson (52.15) and Nikoli Blackman (52.67) were 15th and 19th respectively, with only Wilson advancing to the B final.
The 21-year-old Chatoor finished 36th of 38 in 55.93.
Wilson returned minutes later to finish 22nd and last in the men’s 100m backstroke in 1:05.52.
Donahue qualified for the final in the women’s 100m backstroke when she stopped the clock in 1:06.87. Walker was not so fortunate, touching the time-pad in 1:09.32 to finish 18th overall.
Chatoor would redeem himself by winning the timed-final slower heat of the men’s 800m freestyle in 8:33.58, a new national record that shattered George Bovell’s 21-year-old mark of 8:40.64.
Blackman was seventh and last in 8:54.55..
Team TTO’s sole scheduled rider yesterday Sylese Christian failed to start the women’s sprint event, still smarting from a fall she took during the keirin event Saturday.
“She is still recovering and out of precaution, she did not start,” said Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Rowena Williams..