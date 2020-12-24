Melbourne on standby for 3rd India Test

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been placed on standby if Australia are unable to play the third test against India in Sydney following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in New South Wales, Cricket Australia (CA) said yesterday.

The third Test venue has been the subject of debate after a new community outbreak emerged in Sydney’s northern beach suburbs late last week.

CA interim chief executive Nick Hockley, however, said they intended to play the January 7-11 game in Sydney but would move it to Melbourne if required. A decision would be made during the second test at the MCG.

The fourth Test at Brisbane’s Gabba ground from January 15 would then go ahead as scheduled.

“We’ve got a range of contingencies for every eventuality,” Hockley told reporters in a Zoom conference.

“If situation worsens in Sydney, one of those options is to stay in Melbourne, play the New Year’s test in Melbourne and then go straight to Brisbane.”

“We’ve been really buoyed by the way that the New South Wales and Sydney communities seem to be getting on top of this.”

“So we are currently planning all systems go for the New Year’s test to take place in Sydney as scheduled.”

Australia’s most populous city has been virtually isolated from the rest of the country with state border closures or mandatory 14-day quarantine for Sydney arrivals.

The touring India team, who lost the day-night series opener in Adelaide, would prefer sticking to the original itinerary, said Hockley who also ruled out playing back-to-back Tests in Sydney.

“There’s a relatively short gap between the third and fourth Tests, so from a pitch perspective it’s highly, highly problematic,” he said.

The CA is working with the Queensland state government on exemptions to enable players, match officials, broadcasters, media and staff to move from Sydney to Brisbane following the third test if the border was still closed.

Nurse stars in Legends Cup

A solid all-round performance from discarded West Indies off-spinner Ashley Nurse propelled the Wes Hall XI to an upset 24-run victory over the Garfield Sobers XI to win the Barbados Legends Cup on Wednesday.

Nurse, batting at 10, hit the top score of 55 to lead the Hall XI to 238 for nine from their allocation of 50 overs, after they were put into bat on a typically hard, true Kensington Oval pitch in the final of the three-team competition.

HIGH HOPES

HIGH HOPES

FOLLOWING a tumultuous year during which Trinidad and Tobago was temporarily suspended from international football, FIFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad has in his Christmas message expressed hope for growth in 2021, beginning with the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Jomal Williams gets third goal of season

Jomal Williams gets third goal of season

Jomal Williams netted his third goal of the season during AD Isidro Metapán’s 3-2 loss to Sonsonate FC on Sunday in the top flight of El Salvador’s football.

Williams, 26, plays for Isidro Metapán one of the traditional big clubs in El Salvador, who are struggling at the bottom of Group A of the top flight with no wins in six matches and three defeats in their last five.

Sponsors sticking with Tokyo Games

Sponsors sticking with Tokyo Games

Tokyo Olympic officials said yesterday they have reached a “basic agreement” with all 68 domestic sponsors to extend their contracts into next year to support the postponed Games.

