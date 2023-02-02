MELIUS MELTS ‘FORCE’

If the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force didn’t know much about Kimani Melius before, they would have become well acquainted with the 22-year-old St Lucian yesterday after he produced a career best 192 to put the Windward Islands Volcanoes in command of the first round West Indies Championship Four-Day game at the Grenada National Stadium.
The Red Force bowling fell flat on the penultimate day of the four-day season opener as the former West Indies skipper, Melius, scored his maiden first-class ton in only his ninth match as the hosts rallied from a first innings deficit of 72 to take a 325-run lead.
On a flat pitch, Melius, who started the day on 39, helped the Volcanoes from an overnight position of 62 without loss to reach 397 for three at stumps.
With few balls turning and even fewer swinging, Melius and Kavem Hodge took advantage of the good batting conditions, sharing a 209-run second wicket stand to put the Volcanoes in the lead.
The pair came together after the dismissal of Jerlani Robinson for 23 early in the day and quickly settled into a groove, taking the score to 174 for one at the luncheon interval.
Melius showed a full range of strokes against both pace and spin. Pulling, driving, cutting and sweeping, he found the ropes 18 times and went over it on three occasions—once each off Bryan Charles, Khary Pierre and Uthman Muhammad—to anchor his team’s second innings.
Meanwhile, Hodge played a key supporting role, facing 195 balls for his 80. He struck six fours and was content with defending most of what came his way before off-spinner Charles got one to turn from outside off-stump to beat the batter’s long stride forward and hit the stumps just before the tea interval.
By that time, the 22-year-old Melius had already gone past 150 off 191 balls and was eyeing a double hundred. He went to tea on 169 with his team now in firm control on 282 for two and with a lead of 210 runs.
With his confidence growing, Melius tried a few more shots in the afternoon session, including the reverse sweep against Charles when the bowler was coming over the wicket. He was struck on the pads on that occasion but survived a huge lbw appeal.
But his luck ran out an hour into the final session when he attempted the same shot and was struck on the pads by Charles. This time the umpire sent him on his way but by then the hosts were cruising at 325 for three.
Skipper Alick Athanaze (49 not out) and Sunil Ambris (42 not out) ensured the Volcanoes continued to pile the pressure on the visitors.
With conditions still good for batting, the hosts may want to get the lead closer to 400 before declaring but as it stands, the Red Force are unlikely to be encouraged to go hard for an outright win, especially after losing Vikash Mohan to injury off the first ball of the match. The debutant split the webbing in his hand and didn’t bat in the first innings. He is also unlikely to bat in the second.
The match concludes today.