Meloney rises in October

One team will be chasing redemption, the other perfection when the Secondary Schools Football League Coca Cola Boys InterCol Final kicks off at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 4:30 p.m. today.

Fatima College are still feeling the pain of their 3-1 loss to St Benedict’s College in the Premier Division Big Five final earlier in the season and are eager to make amends.

Meanwhile the “La Romaine Lions” haven’t lost a match in the first season back on the pitch after the Covid-19 pandemic and they will be looking to keep it that way and bag another trophy in the process.