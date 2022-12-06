Meloney rises in October

IN the swimming pool, Dylan Carter began November in the same manner in which he finished off October in the FINA World Cup short course series, with three gold medals in the final leg in Indianapolis, USA.
On the track at the National Cycling Centre, fellow Olympian Kwesi Browne picked up three gold and a silver at the Caribbean Cycling Championships. Both senior athletes were stars; bright lights that continued to shine.
But there was another “star” that began to rise in October.
Like Browne, 17 year-old Samuel Meloney also lit up the National Cycling Centre at the Caribbean Championships. He dominated his competition in the Juniors category, sprinting away with gold medals in the match sprint, keirin and elimination race and a silver in the scratch race.
A new face, having only having begun to ride competitively last year, late bloomer Meloney has started to establish a reputation for himself as one for the future. October was the month he announced himself.
Well built and already standing over six feet tall, Meloney caught the eye with a string of powerful rides.
In the keirin final in which he clinched his third gold, he seemed to find an extra gear on his bike which no on else in the field had.
“He’s just raw talent, definitely a phenom,” noted Njisane Phillip, the national coach for the Championships. “He’s naturally strong, he isn’t in the gym yet and already he’s doing tremendous times...We just have to guide him and give him the experience,” added the man who knows a thing or two about sprinting at the highest level.
Meloney, a product of Arima may seem a “natural” on the bike but cycling was not his first choice of sport.
“I used to play football, I was a defender,” he said. “But I used to get pegged a lot, so I said this is not really a sport for me. Then my father came and said, ‘well you look like you built to be a sprinter.’ And then I started to ride.”
Meloney started off with the Madonna Wheelers club but is now with Team DPS. But with local sport only fully emerging from the clutches of the Covid-19 pandemic over the course of this year, the opportunities for rookie Samuel have been few. And following the death of his grandmother in January, the youngster took some time off “to grieve.”
But at the Caribbean Champs, he seized his chances, having impressed at the trials preceding the meet.
New he may be but Meloney does not seem to lack an appreciation of what he can do on the bicycle.
“I knew if I pushed too hard in the scratch race, I wouldn’t be able to go too hard in the keirin...I said I had to let a race go; gave it my best, came second in the scratch race and said, keirin, I’ll give it all my output.”
His strategy ensured he got the keirin gold on the final night of racing, to go along with the medals won in the elimination and his pet sprint event.
Hopes for more success
“I hope to achieve more in the long run; never stop riding, achieve more and give it my best,” he said.
Meloney favours the sprint because, “I like the cat and mouse, I like the suspense.”
That event is also the specialty of one Nicholas Paul.
“He is one person I look up to,” said Meloney. “There are many people you can look up to,” but he says he chose Paul, “because...he has the (world Flying 200 metres) record. He is the fastest man in the world right now.”
Despite his early success, young Samuel seems to appreciate the long road he must travel in order to get near the level of the T&T standout.
Asked about how far he wanted to go in the sport, he broke it down this way: “It takes a lot to go Olympics because you have to have UCI points. So I want to go to Nations Cups and from Nations Cups, get points, then I will evaluate myself (about the Olympics)...
“It takes a lot of points to go Olympics, and you have to race every event with UCI points.”
Next year, Meloney begins the next phase of his development when he joins the senior ranks where he will race wheel to wheel with Paul and the other “big boys.”
“It’s a good bit of men (to compete against) but I will be ready for them,” he said.
As the year winds down, Meloney is already turning his attention to 2023 and events like the CAC Games where he aims get a taste of senior regional competition.
It will be another test of his developing skills, another opportunity for him to show how brightly his star can shine.