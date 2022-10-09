The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) membership have approved the financial audited statements for the years 2020 and 2021, following an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Saturday night, held at the Home of Football in Balmain, Couva.
The approval came after a 17-day delay prompted by concerns raised by Eastern Football Association (EFA) president Kieron Edwards for more accountability and transparency -- a position supported by a majority of the membership at the September 21 AGM.
At the AGM, Edwards raised five main reasons; including erroneous reporting, unauthorised removal of fixed assets from the Association, presentation of financial statement in an environment of bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings, neglected disclosure notes to the financial statements, and increased debt under the Normalisation Committee (NC).
Those all stemmed from the report of the TTFA auditor AEGIS Solutions. The approval also follows a September 30 FIFA correspondence to the TTFA membership that highlighted the importance of approved audited financial statements to continued FIFA funding.
“It is important to highlight that the FIFA Forward Regulations require all member associations to submit the audited financial statements irrespective of the opinion of the auditor. However, it is worth noting that even though the 2020 and 2021 financial statements had a qualified opinion, we consider the reason for qualifying the opinion immaterial and we are comfortable with the financial statements presented at the TTFA General Assembly held on September 21, 2022.”, stated a correspondence by FIFA’s Head of Financial Governance & Oversight Services Christopher Suppiger.
The letter also stated: “According to article 16 of the FIFA Forward Regulations, ‘For each financial year, the FIFA general secretariat shall conduct a FIFA central audit review of all member associations and confederations that have received Forward 2.0 funds in the previous year’.
“Therefore, we would like to emphasise that the results of the recently concluded 2021 Central Review conducted by independent auditors appointed by FIFA, were positive and in line with the FIFA Forward Regulations, having the recommendations made jointly by FIFA and the auditors been fully implemented or currently under implementation since the appointment of the Normalisation Committee of the T&T Football Association (TTFA).”
The communique also cited article 14 of the FIFA Forward Regulations, a clause that requires eligible members to annually submit their audited statements along with the signed minutes if the member association’s congress or general assembly with a June 30 deadline. “Failing to do so will result in the restriction of funding.”
Contacted yesterday, Edwards was satisfied that answers were forthcoming from the NC and the auditors on the issues raised previously.
“A resolution was also passed to ensure the expenditure and the revenue statements are placed in the audit statements going forward,” Edwards said, adding that resolution was a major condition under which the statements were approved.
Edwards indicated the NC also committed to sending supporting documents requested by the membership as a follow-up to the EGM. The EFA president said he appreciated the process where the membership were able to have more transparency and accountability in a free and fair manner, with questions being attended to by the NC.
“I think this process was very welcome by the TTFA membership,” noted Edwards. He said now the NC could move ahead with submitting the package to FIFA to be able to qualify for FIFA Forward funding.
In a media release late Saturday, the TTFA noted that “the Association’s membership voted in favour of deferring the approval of the audited financial statements to the EGM in an effort to provide members with more time to digest its contents and to have any queries answered.
“The approval of the audited financial statements, which follows the recent approval of the Association’s debt repayment proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, allows the TTFA to move forward positively in an effort to remediate football,” the TTFA release stated.
“Over the next few months, the TTFA will be working with the stakeholders of the football fraternity to develop and execute long-term development plans,” it added.
The approval came after a 17-day delay prompted by concerns raised by Eastern Football Association (EFA) president Kieron Edwards for more accountability and transparency -- a position supported by a majority of the membership at the September 21 AGM.
At the AGM, Edwards raised five main reasons; including erroneous reporting, unauthorised removal of fixed assets from the Association, presentation of financial statement in an environment of bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings, neglected disclosure notes to the financial statements, and increased debt under the Normalisation Committee (NC).
Those all stemmed from the report of the TTFA auditor AEGIS Solutions. The approval also follows a September 30 FIFA correspondence to the TTFA membership that highlighted the importance of approved audited financial statements to continued FIFA funding.
“It is important to highlight that the FIFA Forward Regulations require all member associations to submit the audited financial statements irrespective of the opinion of the auditor. However, it is worth noting that even though the 2020 and 2021 financial statements had a qualified opinion, we consider the reason for qualifying the opinion immaterial and we are comfortable with the financial statements presented at the TTFA General Assembly held on September 21, 2022.”, stated a correspondence by FIFA’s Head of Financial Governance & Oversight Services Christopher Suppiger.
The letter also stated: “According to article 16 of the FIFA Forward Regulations, ‘For each financial year, the FIFA general secretariat shall conduct a FIFA central audit review of all member associations and confederations that have received Forward 2.0 funds in the previous year’.
“Therefore, we would like to emphasise that the results of the recently concluded 2021 Central Review conducted by independent auditors appointed by FIFA, were positive and in line with the FIFA Forward Regulations, having the recommendations made jointly by FIFA and the auditors been fully implemented or currently under implementation since the appointment of the Normalisation Committee of the T&T Football Association (TTFA).”
The communique also cited article 14 of the FIFA Forward Regulations, a clause that requires eligible members to annually submit their audited statements along with the signed minutes if the member association’s congress or general assembly with a June 30 deadline. “Failing to do so will result in the restriction of funding.”
Contacted yesterday, Edwards was satisfied that answers were forthcoming from the NC and the auditors on the issues raised previously.
“A resolution was also passed to ensure the expenditure and the revenue statements are placed in the audit statements going forward,” Edwards said, adding that resolution was a major condition under which the statements were approved.
Edwards indicated the NC also committed to sending supporting documents requested by the membership as a follow-up to the EGM. The EFA president said he appreciated the process where the membership were able to have more transparency and accountability in a free and fair manner, with questions being attended to by the NC.
“I think this process was very welcome by the TTFA membership,” noted Edwards. He said now the NC could move ahead with submitting the package to FIFA to be able to qualify for FIFA Forward funding.
In a media release late Saturday, the TTFA noted that “the Association’s membership voted in favour of deferring the approval of the audited financial statements to the EGM in an effort to provide members with more time to digest its contents and to have any queries answered.
“The approval of the audited financial statements, which follows the recent approval of the Association’s debt repayment proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, allows the TTFA to move forward positively in an effort to remediate football,” the TTFA release stated.
“Over the next few months, the TTFA will be working with the stakeholders of the football fraternity to develop and execute long-term development plans,” it added.