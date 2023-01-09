Dwight Day

HARVARD STALWART: Dwight Day

A memorial service will be held on Thursday for former Harvard stalwart and coach, Dwight Day.

Day died in Canada in June, 2021 after a short illness at the age of 76.

This week’s memorial service will take place at 9 a.m. at the All Saints Anglican Church in Port of Spain.

At Harvard, Day served as club vice-president and as a member of the management committee.

He also coached in the cricket and football clinics for about 50 years.

In his younger years, he represented Queen’s Royal College between 1960 and 1963 in InterCol football.

He also turned out for Trinidad Colleges against Suriname Colleges in 1963.

Day later joined Harvard in 1964 and he played for the club in the Southern Football League from 1964 to 1965.

Day also represented the St Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies and the Iere Football Club in Canada.

Day also played cricket for QRC, captaining the school’s InterCol team in 1964.

He also played for Harvard’s second team.

