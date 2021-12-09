Men arrive for white ball series

The West Indies men’s team touched down in Pakistan yesterday for a three-match T20 and ODI series bowling off on Monday which sill signal the start of the team’s preparations for the next T20 World Cup which is scheduled to bowl off in Australia in less than a year.
Nicholas Pooran will lead the T20 team for their first tour following the World Cup flop last month. He takes the reins in the absence of regular white-ball captain Kieron Pollard, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up during the tournament. Shai Hope will captain the ODI team.
While it is not the first time Pooran is captaining the T20 team in Pollard’s absence, it is the first time he is touring Pakistan and the 26-year-old tweeted: “Happy to be in Pakistan for the first time!”
He leads a new-look West Indies team that is entering a rebuilding phase following an embarrassing T20 World Cup campaign where they won only one match in the preliminary phase.
When the team was announced last month, CWI confirmed that Jason Holder missed out because of “workload management” while Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are out because of injuries, and Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons were unavailable because of personal reasons.
For the ODIs, the newcomers are batters Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast bowling allrounder Odean Smith. Smith and Motie are also selected in the T20I squad for the first time, along with left-arm fast bowling allrounder Dominic Drakes. Motie was a travelling reserve for the recent ICC T20 World Cup, while Drakes and Smith were net bowlers before the start of the tournament.
During a press conference following the announcement of the squad for the white-ball tour of Pakistan, CWI lead selector Roger Harper confirmed that “the World Cup has been completed and we are in a different phase moving forward.”
He added: “We are looking forward to what is ahead of us and how we build to the next World Cup and developing a team that is very competitive for that World Cup, and that means fine-tuning and also getting the young fellows up to speed and playing at their best ability.”
CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams, speaking during the same media conference further noted that West Indies are in the planning phase for the next World Cup and part of the planning process is “the identification of a core group of players who we will want to be looking at throughout the process.”