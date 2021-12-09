Men arrive for white ball series

Nicholas Pooran

1ST VISIT TO PAKISTAN:

Nicholas Pooran

The West Indies men’s team touched down in Pakistan yesterday for a three-match T20 and ODI series bowling off on Monday which sill signal the start of the team’s preparations for the next T20 World Cup which is scheduled to bowl off in Australia in less than a year.

Nicholas Pooran will lead the T20 team for their first tour following the World Cup flop last month. He takes the reins in the absence of regular white-ball captain Kieron Pollard, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up during the tournament. Shai Hope will captain the ODI team.

While it is not the first time Pooran is captaining the T20 team in Pollard’s absence, it is the first time he is touring Pakistan and the 26-year-old tweeted: “Happy to be in Pakistan for the first time!”

He leads a new-look West Indies team that is entering a rebuilding phase following an embarrassing T20 World Cup campaign where they won only one match in the preliminary phase.

When the team was announced last month, CWI confirmed that Jason Holder missed out because of “workload management” while Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are out because of injuries, and Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons were unavailable because of personal reasons.

For the ODIs, the newcomers are batters Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast bowling allrounder Odean Smith. Smith and Motie are also selected in the T20I squad for the first time, along with left-arm fast bowling allrounder Dominic Drakes. Motie was a travelling reserve for the recent ICC T20 World Cup, while Drakes and Smith were net bowlers before the start of the tournament.

During a press conference following the announcement of the squad for the white-ball tour of Pakistan, CWI lead selector Roger Harper confirmed that “the World Cup has been completed and we are in a different phase moving forward.”

He added: “We are looking forward to what is ahead of us and how we build to the next World Cup and developing a team that is very competitive for that World Cup, and that means fine-tuning and also getting the young fellows up to speed and playing at their best ability.”

CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams, speaking during the same media conference further noted that West Indies are in the planning phase for the next World Cup and part of the planning process is “the identification of a core group of players who we will want to be looking at throughout the process.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Men arrive for white ball series

Men arrive for white ball series

The West Indies men’s team touched down in Pakistan yesterday for a three-match T20 and ODI series bowling off on Monday which sill signal the start of the team’s preparations for the next T20 World Cup which is scheduled to bowl off in Australia in less than a year.

West Indies women start journey home from qualifiers

West Indies women start journey home from qualifiers

The West Indies women’s cricketers will begin their journey home from Oman starting today, after quarantining in Oman for 11 days, Cricket West Indies said yesterday.

The quarantine requirement followed the cancellation of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s Cricket World Cup qualification tournament in Zimbabwe where the West Indies had already successfully begun their qualification pursuit with an early victory.

Red Force on youth drive

Red Force on youth drive

With no local cricket being played for almost two years, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force franchise has been adding current and former youth players to their training sessions and head coach David Furlonge said he is seeing progress in the younger players who could be knocking on the door for senior team selection in the future.

One short

One short

TEAM TTO swimmer Ornella Walker has been withdrawn from the national squad attending the December 16-21 15th FINA World Short Course (25 metres) Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

BIG YEAR AHEAD

BIG YEAR AHEAD

After a breakthrough season on the international circuit, top cyclist Nicholas Paul is remai…